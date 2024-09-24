Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who is going home in Week 10?

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal a pretty devastated player in the house.

The Live Feeds have featured many intense conversations over the past 48 hours, indicating the upcoming eviction vote is set.

Makensy Manbeck has been the Head of Household this week, giving her that power for the first time this season.

It was not the ideal week for Makensy to be the HOH, as she was convinced to turn on someone not targeting her after she had already nominated two other people.

Makensy began Week 10 by nominating Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray for eviction. Angela was her primary target, but she told Angela and Leah Peters she was only a pawn. Everyone else was told that Kimo was the pawn.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The plan was set to evict Angela on the September 26 episode, but Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham had other ideas.

The veto results lead to a new eviction target

Makensy won the Veto Competition, solidifying her hold on the power for the week. She only needed to pocket the Power of Veto and make the final six without extra drama.

But Makensy was convinced to use the Power of Veto. She saved Kimo from the block.

Makensy named Leah the replacement nominee, putting her up next to Angela. Chelsie had convinced Makensy that Leah was the bigger target and that she was coming straight for Makensy.

Angela Murray and Leah Peters are the final nominees for the September 26 Eviction Ceremony.

Makensy: “Are you alright?”

Leah: “Watch your back before you end up like Jankie.”



OH MY GOD? #bb26 pic.twitter.com/jBuNAcffWG — president of kindness (@realityysimp) September 23, 2024

Who is getting evicted during the next Big Brother 26 episode?

Leah Peters is about to get evicted. She will become the third member of the BB26 jury, joining Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey in the jury house.

There is still time for her to change the narrative, but the cards are now stacked against her.

Cam, Chelsie, Kimo, and Rubina Bernabe are the players with votes this week. That quartet must decide to evict Leah or Angela.

None of them considers Angela to be a real threat. Despite surviving week after week on the block, Angels is perceived as someone the rest of the houseguests can take out at any time.

Meanwhile, Leah has begun trying to find support and has gone directly to Makensy to clear the air. Their conversations have been awkward and cringeworthy, with Makensy seemingly protecting Chelsie.

Angela is also shedding many more tears; she is worried about being on the block (again).

As a reminder, Thursday night is also a Double Eviction episode. After Leah or Angela gets evicted, someone else will follow them out that front door.

Angela cries to Makensy that she won't be able to bring herself to vote against Leah on Thursday night…



Makensy reminds Angela that she's still on the Block, so she won't be voting. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/bLCXbpcE3o — Big Brother Network #BB26 (@bigbrothernet) September 23, 2024

More from the Big Brother world

Dr. Will Kirby is done as jury roundtable host. He posted about the situation on social media, ushering in the chance for someone new to take the spot.

Danielle Reyes shaded Nicole Franzel after some fans suggested the BB18 winner would be a good jury roundtable host. Danielle also said she wanted the job.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides Live Feeds to online subscribers.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.