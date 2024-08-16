Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who did the Week 5 HOH nominate?

Big Brother 26 spoilers have revealed what happened at the Week 5 Nomination Ceremony.

While fans are still processing how Cedric Hodges got sent home, the houseguests began a new week of action.

Late Thursday night (August 15), the houseguests played their first Endurance Challenge of the summer.

If this indicates what’s coming; there’s plenty of room for improvement.

The BB26 cast played in the Wall Competition. It requires houseguests to stand perched on the side of a wall as it is tilted. And the BB26 cast was bad at it. Like, embarrassingly bad at it.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s a full recap of the BB26 Wall Competition. In summary, Tucker Des Lauriers won and became the new Head of Household.

Who did Tucker nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Tucker is now controlling the house but doesn’t have the strongest allies. Cedric was his biggest threat, but Cedric was sent home. In Cedric’s place, Brooklyn Rivera emerged as the new target.

Tucker is particularly frustrated that it appeared Brooklyn was lying to and about Rubina Bernabe. That’s a big mistake because Tucker and Rubina are in a showmance.

But Tucker has enough enemies in the house that he has a secondary plan ready to go.

The Week 5 Nomination Ceremony happened late on Friday (August 16). Tucker nominated Brooklyn, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Quinn Martin.

Brooklyn is Tucker’s target, but he would settle for Cam going home next. He says he isn’t after Quinn, but has Quinn on the block to keep an eye on him.

If someone finds safety with the Power of Veto, Tucker wants to use Chelsie Baham as the replacement nominee. Six people will play in the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 17). Nominees will have one final chance to save themselves during the Week 5 AI Arena Challenge.

It’s all leading to someone else going home during the August 22 episode.

my tucker and rubina edit ~ rubina surviving the block and tucker hoh ✨🫶#BB26 #Tubina pic.twitter.com/fkWW7qM9nu — brooke🤍 (@bbrdak11) August 16, 2024

Additional news from the world of Big Brother

The goodbye messages to Cedric Hodges were revealed. He had an emotional extended interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, and the messages from the BB26 houseguests were emotional.

Elsewhere, the BB bosses answered questions about the Angela controversy. Some Big Brother fans have accused the producers of using Angela Murray as a plant, and they responded in an interview.

Fan polls hint at the favorites to win AFH this summer. America’s Favorite Houseguest comes with a $50,000 prize awarded during the season finale.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.