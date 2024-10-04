Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who did the final four HOH nominate?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal what the HOH for the final four did at their Nomination Ceremony.

The houseguests have been very busy following the October 3 Eviction Ceremony.

A two-hour episode arrived on CBS for Thursday night, with viewers finding out what happened with the Power of Veto and who got voted out.

Kimo Apaka was evicted on a 2-0 vote, making him the fifth BB26 jury member.

Kimo departs for the jury house, where he will reside for about 10 days before returning for the season finale.

Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Rubina Bernabe made it to the final four.

A new HOH takes power and carries out a plan

Chelsie Baham won the Week 12 HOH Competition. She retook power, guaranteeing herself a spot in the final three.

Chelsie faced the difficult choice of deciding who would see the block this week. She could honor her agreement with Makensy and keep her safe or set a trap to evict Makensy before the final three.

Two people reside on the block during Week 12, leaving one houseguest to place the deciding vote. That voter will send someone to the jury house and cement the final three for Big Brother 26.

Who did Chelsie nominate for eviction in Week 12?

A few hours after Chelsie won the latest HOH Competition, the Live Feeds went down again (late Thursday night; October 3).

When the feeds returned after midnight Pacific, the nominations had been made. And these spoilers may shock some fans.

Chelsie nominated Makensy and Cam.

Rather than choose a side, Chelsie put the fates of Cam and Makensy with them. They must win the Power of Veto to save themselves. Likewise, Chelsie could win the POV and save one, but she keeps the feelings of her trio intact.

Rubina is the only voter for Week 12 (so far). If Rubina wins the Power of Veto, she can vote out Makensy or Cam at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Here are the final BB26 episodes on CBS. Only a few more are left before the big season finale. That’s when the jury will select the Big Brother 26 winner and award them the $750,000 prize.

