Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 4 Veto Meeting and eviction plans

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the specific plans for the rest of Week 4.

Despite how much has happened, the house has been more subdued than usual.

Kenney Kelley became the third person sent home last Thursday, and later that night a new Head of Household was crowned.

Angela Murray became HOH again, showing she is pretty good at some of these challenges.

But Ouinn Martin used his no-longer-a-secret power to control the nominations.

Quinn nominated Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges for eviction.

Quinn wanted to get Tucker out, and Cedric volunteered as a pawn to help with that goal.

A Veto Competition and the Veto Meeting plans

Joseph Rodriguez and Brooklyn Rivera were drawn to play in another Veto Competition. Joseph and Brooklyn also lost another challenge.

Tucker won the Power of Veto. Again. He is riding high in the Big Brother house and can save himself at the Monday Veto Meeting (August 12).

Quinn has a backup plan, though. And he also has a third possible target lined up for the week.

Since landing on the block, Makensy does a lot of lip service to 'I didn't do anything wrong' and 'I never lied to anyone' on the campaign trail.



Terrible strategy, that will not save you. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/7FYWgTGt1F — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) August 11, 2024

What will happen at the Veto Meeting, who is the BB26 eviction target?

Quinn is naming Rubina Bernabe as the replacement nominee. Rubina has become very close with Tucker, and she is about to become collateral damage to his fight with Quinn. We might see segments about a Tucker and Rubina showmance during future episodes.

The three nominees will be Makensy, Rubina, and Cedric for the AI Arena Challenge on Thursday night (August 15).

Makensy is the primary target now. She is going home if she is still on the block for the Eviction Ceremony.

If Makensy wins the AI Arena Challenge, then the voting shifts. Rubina goes home if she is on the block with Cedric. His alliances are still too strong.

Even before the Veto Competition, Makensy was campaigning for safety. A conversation between Makensy and Chelsie Baham didn’t go well.

Brooklyn- honestly I would be fine with Makensy going home, she does nothing for us

Chelsie- absolutely nothing

Chelsie – even if Tucker wins HoH we are fine unless we do something stupid

Brooklyn – like voting out Rubina #BB26 pic.twitter.com/HqzHPsUzVQ — Big Brother Updates (@BBrotherUpdates) August 11, 2024

More from the Big Brother house

Kenney got his goodbye messages from the BB26 cast. He also took a plan home already.

Details on the special Tuesday night episode came out. It is going to showcase some familiar Big Brother alums.

Here is the full Big Brother August schedule, which includes a two-hour installment coming up. Could it be a Double Eviction night?

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV has a free option.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.