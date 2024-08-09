Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 4 HOH revealed after Kenney sent home

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who just won the Head of Household Competition.

After sending home Kenney Kelley earlier in the night, the BB26 cast competed in a new HOH Competition.

Kenney became the third person evicted this season, following Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub out the door.

But this time the houseguest wasn’t upset about an earlier exit. Unlike Matt and Lisa, who wanted to be there, Kenney has talked about quitting for weeks.

Here’s a recap of the August 8 episode.

With only 13 people left in the game, the houseguests enjoyed some late-night dinner on August 8 before playing the latest challenge.

Cedric Hodges watched the other 12 houseguests compete for power in

Who won the Week 4 HOH Competition?

Angela Murry is the new HOH. This is the second time she has taken power this summer.

Although it frustrated many fans, Angela successfully got out her Week 1 target (Matt).

She might not have a real choice this time. Quinn Martin revealed he would use his power.

Quinn has the power to overthrow an HOH and change the three nominees. This means he could overthrow Angela’s entire HOH, but maybe he won’t after he sits down with her. Stay tuned.

Angela is unreal LMAOOO

The first repeat HoH of the season after being regarded as weak. Her enemies falling back to back.



HoH, nominee, vetoed nominee & HoH.



You have to respect it.

#BB26 pic.twitter.com/fOBoqkE7zA — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 9, 2024

Angela is safe for the week. Even if Quinn steals her nominees, as the HOH she remains safe.

Angela has made it to at least Week 5 – three weeks longer than many fans had predicted.

It could certainly lead to some interesting discussions if Angela makes it to at least the BB26 jury this summer.

Tucker Des Lauriers is the big eviction target for Week 4. He went after Quinn and Cedric, creating several enemies who want him out of the house.

Tucker has also proven to be very good at challenges, winning the last Veto Competition and easily winning the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge. He likely doesn’t fear having to play for his safety again.

If Tucker wins the POV this week (after being on the block), it will be interesting to see who the house sends home next. Angela would have been the other target, but she is safe as HOH. Buckle up fans!

I love how Angela is asking her loved ones questions like she can hear the response 😂#BB26 pic.twitter.com/pbirXPX8ym — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 9, 2024

Here’s the August episode schedule. We get to enjoy a Tuesday night installment next week and a two-hour episode has also been revealed.

