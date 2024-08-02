Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 3 nominees revealed by the new HOH

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds have revealed the Week 3 nominees.

The cast returned to work after evicting Lisa Weintraub to end Week 2.

Lisa was shocked about the outcome, and so was Angela Murray. Somehow, Angela survived another week, which likely hints at more chaos coming.

Following that August 1 Eviction Ceremony, the BB26 cast played a new head of Household Competition.

Cedric Hodges won the latest challenge, giving him the power to make big decisions during Week 3.

It also meant another week of people volunteering to go on the block; something that has become frustrating to Big Brother fans.

Who did Cedric nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

The Week 3 Nomination Ceremony happened on Friday (August 2). Ahead of it, Cedric had several people volunteer to be pawns.

The definition of a pawn has shifted a lot during recent seasons of Big Brother. Gone is the feeling that a pawn is someone the HOH doesn’t mind going home. Instead, people think being a pawn means gaining favor with the HOH.

Cedric is targeting Angela for eviction. He feels her game is too messy, and it’s time to cut her loose. She became the easy first nominee, and then Cedric went with two volunteers.

Cedric nominated Angela, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Des Lauriers.

The nominees can find safety during the Veto Competition this weekend. Winning the Power of Veto will force Cedric to nominate a fourth person. It could get interesting if Angela wins the POV. Stay tuned!

