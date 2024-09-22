Big Brother 26 spoilers: Week 10 veto results set new drama in motion

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal the Week 10 veto results.

The remaining houseguests played in a new Veto Competition this weekend.

It could create drama as the BB26 cast heads toward its first Double Eviction.

The September 26 episode will have two evictions, giving Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey new roommates in the jury house.

We haven’t seen any jury house footage yet, but maybe that will start happening next week.

Only seven people are left competing for the $750,000 prize.

The action leading up to the Week 10 Veto Competition

Makensy Manbeck won the Head of Household Competition. She got the most pieces stacked the fastest in her vertical puzzle.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray for eviction. Her target was Angela.

Kimo and Angela have both been told they are pawns. Makensy also told Leah that Angela was the pawn, but told Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Rubina Bernabe that Kimo was the pawn.

Cam, Chelsie, and Leah were drawn to play for the Power of Veto. Rubina serves as the host.

Everyone not named Angela and Leah met and conspired to keep that duo from winning the Power of Veto. Would it work? Or would it backfire strategically?

Who won the Week 10 Veto Competition on Big Brother 26?

The Live Feeds were down for much of Saturday but returned to reveal who won the Big Brother 26 Veto Competition.

Makensy Manbeck won the Week 10 Veto Competition. She keeps the power in her hands and ensures nobody else has to touch the block this week.

The Veto Meeting will happen on Monday (September 23), where the final nominees will be set for the upcoming eviction.

Someone gets voted out early during the September 26 episode. Since it is a Double Eviction night, the remaining players will compete in a week’s worth of Big Brother in less than an hour.

Two people will be nominated for eviction after they play in a new HOH Competition on Thursday. Then all six remaining players will battle in the Veto Competition. It will all lead to a second person getting voted out.

Rubina and Cam are hilarious together 😂😂😂😂 they both are weak at the fact that they know they aren’t going to win and somehow made jury #BB26 pic.twitter.com/C1crxzAcEX — Streetz (@BBStreets_) September 21, 2024

Here’s the updated BB26 episode schedule on CBS. Dates and times shifted, including the introduction of a Friday night installment. The season finale is also sneaking up on us this October.

Big Brother alum Dr. Will Kirby is out as jury roundtable host. The two-time player revealed he isn’t returning to question the BB26 cast about their games.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.