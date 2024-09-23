Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting results, the final nominees, and tears in the Big Brother house

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal what happened at the Week 10 Veto Meeting.

Makensy Manbeck is midway through her week as the Head of Household, and things are getting very interesting.

Makensy nominated Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray for eviction this week. She also stated that Angela was her target.

Ahead of her Nomination Ceremony, Makensy went to Kimo and Angela (separately) and told them that they were pawns.

Meanwhile, the house (sans Leah Peters) was in on the plan that Angela would be evicted on Thursday night (September 26).

But Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham continued their push to drive a permanent wedge between Makensy and Leah.

A Power of veto won and tough choices ahead

Makensy won the Veto Competition. She has become the competition beast of the BB26 season.

With the Power of Veto in hand, Makensy could keep the same nominations and continue on her path to get Angela out.

But turmoil consumed the Big Brother house over the weekend, and several players were in Makensy’s ear about using the Power of Veto.

Elsewhere, Leah was conspiring against Makensy, planting her seeds of doubt about the Week 10 HOH. Leah had also secured a plan with Angela for the duo to go to the end together.

Did Makensy use the Power of Veto this week?

Makensy used the Power of Veto to save Kimo Apaka.

Makensy named Leah Peters as the replacement nominee.

The final nominees for the week are Angela and Leah. One of the ladies will soon join Quinn Martin and T’Kor Clottey in the jury house.

Nearly everyone in the house was seen crying when the feeds returned after the Veto Meeting.

The upcoming eviction episode is also a Double Eviction. This means that after Angela or Leah gets evicted, someone will follow them out of the Big Brother house about an hour later.

Many Big Brother fans have joked on social media about a scenario where Leah is quickly followed by Makensy right out the front door.

