Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting results finally revealed, and the final eviction nominees are set

A chaotic week for the Big Brother 26 cast continued on Monday.
That’s also when we found out the Veto Meeting results.
Living outdoors has been difficult for the players, especially due to the proximity and having nowhere to escape.
Private chats are almost nonexistent, so strategizing has been subdued.
But play on they must. And new Head of Household Leah Peters had a plan.
Leah wanted to target “The Trio” this week. It meant going after Kimo Apaka, T’Kor Clottey, and Rubina Bernabe.
Leah settled on nominating Kimo and Rubina, with Chelsie Baham urging her along at every step.
Chelsie was very eager to keep eyes off her trio with Cam Sullivan-Brown and Makensy Manbeck.
An important Veto Competition with a twist
Angela Murray, T’Kor, and Chelsie were selected to play in the Veto Competition. They joined Leah, Kimo, and Rubina in the challenge.
The Veto Competition will be shown during the September 18 episode, but we know that Angela won the Golden Power of Veto and Leah won the JANKIE Power of Veto.
Having two POVs complicated things, but also gave Leah some added power. Angela and Leah confirmed that they are still aligned until the end, and they coordinated how the Veto Meeting would go.
What happened at the Angela/Leah Veto Meeting?
The POV burned a hole in Angela’s pocket, and she was consumed with wanting to use it at the Veto Meeting.
Angela made a deal with Kimo. He was willing to say anything he could to get off the block, and he promised to work with Angela and keep her safe if he became HOH.
Angela used the Power of Veto to save Kimo. Leah was forced to name a replacement nominee (but she planned it with Angela).
Leah named T’Kor the replacement nominee, making it the first time T’Kor has been on the block this summer.
Leah did not use her JANKIE Power of Veto. She was content with the nominees and didn’t want to burn more bridges since she couldn’t play in the next HOH Competition.
The final eviction nominees for Week 9 are Rubina Bernabe and T’Kor Clottey.
Rubina appears to be the eviction target, but anything could happen with so much time until the September 19 Eviction Ceremony.
Either way, one of them will shortly join Quinn Martin in the BB26 jury house.
Chelsie and Cam had a blowup on the Live Feeds.
T'Kor called Angela a "big fat baby" as she reached her breaking point.
Here is the new BB26 schedule from CBS. It includes several extended episodes, Big Brother leaving Wednesday nights, and even a Friday night installment.
