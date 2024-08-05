Big Brother 26 spoilers: Veto Meeting chaos leads to House Meeting

Big Brother 26 almost had a week free of chaos. But the Power of Veto winner got bored and wanted to shake things up.

After Lisa Weintraub got evicted, it seemed straightforward that Angela Murray would be evicted next.

The BB26 cast had felt Lisa was a bigger game threat than Angela, so they took her out first and planned to get Angela next.

When Cedric Hodges won the Week 3 Head of Household Competition, he nominated Angela, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Des Lauriers.

Kenney and Tucker volunteered to go on the block and formed a three-person alliance with Cedric. Angela was also warned ahead of time that she would see the block.

When Tucker won the Veto Competition, he got bold. Tucker felt safe with his alliances and courted staying on the block to flush out some powers.

BB26 spoilers ahead of the Veto Meeting

Several houseguests were upset with Quinn Martin due to his “secret” power. Word that Quinn had the power spread around the house and he got caught in several lies when asked about having it.

Likewise, houseguests wanted to flush out the power Makensy Manbeck possessed so that they could stop worrying about it.

Tucker presented his plan to use the POV to save Angela and have Cedric name Quinn as the replacement nominee. Tucker felt the votes were there to get Quinn and his power out.

Right before the Veto Meeting, Cedric balked at the idea and told the Pentagon Alliance (Quinn is in it) what Tucker wanted to do. You can hear Quinn reacting.

Below is a video clip of Cedric telling the Pentagon:

Cedric tells the Pentagon about Tucker's plan, of course Skippy gives us no reaction shot from Quinn #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Rzx43kdbvr — #BB26 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 5, 2024

What happened at the Week 3 Veto Meeting on Big Brother 26?

Tucker saved Angela from the block at the Veto Meeting.

Cedric named Makensy as the replacement nominee.

Makensy used her “secret” power (America’s Veto) to escape the block.

America’s Veto was used, so now the fans get to vote on the replacement nominee. Voting will likely open following the August 7 episode.

When the feeds returned, a House Meeting happened, and Tucker told everyone about Quinn’s power.

Tucker was upset and accused Cedric of blowing up his game by not putting Quinn on the block.

The final nominees are now Tucker, Kenney, and America’s choice.

Lisa received her goodbye messages from the BB26 cast. She was also wasn’t interested in hearing what Angela had to say.

Here’s the updated BB26 schedule for August. A two-hour episode and a Tuesday night installment await.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. The 90-day season ends this fall with a $750,000 winner.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.