Big Brother 26 spoilers: The Week 2 nominees revealed by new HOH

A new Head of Household has taken charge.

After winning a late-night HOH Competition on Thursday, the new HOH hosted the Week 2 Nomination Ceremony on Friday.

Many discussions were had with the various houseguests throughout the day, with two people emerging as targets for the rest of the players.

Chelsie Baham is the new HOH, and she indicated on the Big Brother Live Feeds that she won by accident.

Elsewhere, it was insinuated that many houseguests threw the HOH Competition because they didn’t want to be in charge for Week 2.

Fans will see exactly what happened at the Week 2 HOH Competition during the July 28 episode.

The result was that Chelsie won and was tasked with nominating three people for eviction.

Who did Chelsie nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie nominated Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, and Angela Murray for eviction.

She noted earlier on the feeds that Lisa is her primary target, but ideas and strategies can shift as the week progresses.

After Matt Hardeman got evicted on July 25, Lisa and Angela became the most-discussed houseguests (regarding being the next target).

Several houseguests privately chatted about not wanting to have to decide between Lisa and Angela, so they didn’t want to become HOH and get caught in the middle.

Chelsie was also in a good position after being a mascot for the first week, so she likely didn’t need to win HOH this week to guarantee her safety. But she did, and here we are.

Kenney also volunteered to go on the block again, which is odd. Kenney nearly quit during Week 1 due to the stress. Maybe he got comfortable being on the block.

Chelsie: "I feel like he (Matt) would've won this week if he had stayed"



Angela: "Oh well. He can be head of household at his Moms house"#BB26 pic.twitter.com/uSUZYRqzE6 — MATHEW (@itsmathewturner) July 26, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 season

This is only the third time in Big Brother US history that a woman has won the HOH during each of the first two weeks. It happened on Big Brother 8 and again on Big Brother 13, but not since then.

Below is a graphic depicting which women set that history for the show.

🚨#BB26 Records🚨



With Chelsie being crowned as the 2nd HOH of the season…



This marks the THIRD time in 26 seasons where the First Two HOHs were both women after seasons 8 & 13.



#BBWiki pic.twitter.com/sc1H5OyxRw — The Big Brother Wiki (@bigbrotherwikia) July 26, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. Live feeds have also returned to Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.