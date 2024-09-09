Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal the shocking Veto Meeting results and final nominees for the week

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds now include the Week 8 Veto Meeting results.

It’s been another chaotic week, as primary targets often get set aside on a whim.

Chelsie Baham became the Week 8 Head of Household and planned to work on getting Angela Murray out.

Chelsie nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka, with Kimo taking on the role of a pawn. Other houseguests thought Kimo should become the first BB26 jury member.

AINSLEY revealed that the jury phase of Big Brother 26 has begun, so the next person evicted won’t be going home.

AINSLEY also announced that the AI Arena was closed, so the Veto Competition was a last chance to find guaranteed safety.

Spoilers from the Big Brother Live Feeds

Quinn Martin, Makensy Manbeck, and Rubina Bernabe were selected to play for the Power of Veto. They joined Angela, Chelsie, and Kimo in the Veto Competition.

Makensy won the Veto Competition, improving her Big Brother resume even further. The embarrassing Veto Competition will be on Wednesday’s episode.

She hosted the Veto Meeting on Monday (September 9), during which she decided whether keeping the nominees the same was best for her game.

Many conversations were had about forcing Chelsie to put a different player on the block, and that chaos will also be on an upcoming episode.

People watching the feeds also saw Chelsie meet with Quinn and tell him that Leah has been presenting him as the person who should be put on the block if the Power of Veto is used.

Quinn and Chelsie are meeting..

Chelsie said Leah was up til 5am pleading for Quinn to go up as renom pic.twitter.com/98E2TtlHIh — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) September 9, 2024

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Week 8 Veto Meeting

Makensy used her Power of Veto to save Angela. That’s eight consecutive weeks where the POV has been used to save someone.

Angela is safe (again). This could lead to some frustrated Big Brother fans (again).

Chelsie named Quinn as the replacement nominee. The September 12 Eviction Ceremony will now have a Quinn vs Kimo vote.

Below is a video from the Live Feeds where Chelsie told Kimo the plan. Chelsie and Makensy sat down and created a plan for the Veto Meeting. Quinn is now in trouble, but we expect lots of campaigning over the next few days.

#BB26 Chelsie tells Kimo that MJ will be using the veto on Angela tomorrow and Quinn is going up. Chelsie can't tell him he's 100% safe, but she doesn't see how he goes as she's putting up a bigger target. He can breathe easy right now, she and MJ are making a big move. pic.twitter.com/UYFHeivRd7 — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 9, 2024

