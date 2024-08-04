Big Brother 26 spoilers: Power of Veto results revealed for Week 3

The Big Brother Live Feeds have provided some more spoilers from this weekend.

Six members of the BB26 cast played in the Week 3 Veto Competition on Saturday (August 3).

Compared to the first two weeks of this season, Week 3 has been organized and chaos-free. That could change before the next Eviction Ceremony, but the feeds have been drama-free.

The BB26 cast played a new Head of Household Competition after Lisa Weintraub was evicted on Thursday night (August 1).

Only two people in the house were surprised by that outcome: Angela Murray and Kenney Kelley.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kenney wasn’t up-to-date on the real target, and Angela thought people were ready to send her home. But the house had become frustrated more with Lisa.

What happened before the Week 3 BB26 Veto Competition?

Cedric Hodges won the Week 3 HOH Competition. He immediately set his eyes on getting Angela evicted.

Cedric nominated Angela, Kenney, and Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction. Kenney and Tucker volunteered to go on the block as a new alliance was formed.

Kenney, Tucker, and Cedric are part of a “shake it up” alliance. It was an odd game move for Kenney and Tucker to volunteer as pawns again, but they felt very safe in doing it.

Below is a short video clip from Cedric and Chelsie Baham celebrating after Cedric won HOH.

Who won the Week 3 Power of Veto on Big Brother 26?

Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters joined Cedric, Angela, Kenney, and Tucker in the Week 3 Veto Competition.

The six houseguests competed in a new challenge while the Live Feeds were down on Saturday.

Before the Live Feeds went down, Kenney told Cedric he hoped Angela would come down so he could be voted out. Did he mean it this time?

Kenney has hinted at wanting to quit BB26 for weeks. Some fans feel it is a strategy, while others want him to stop the “whining” and play the game.

Tucker won the Power of Veto. It was revealed when the Live Feeds returned late on Saturday.

An important Veto Meeting now happens on Monday, where we could see an interesting strategy used. Will Tucker choose to stay on the block so they can vote Angela out? Stay tuned!

More from the Big Brother world

Lisa’s goodbye messages from the BB26 cast were revealed. In the video, Lisa showed how far she would go to not hear what Angela had to say.

Here’s the BB26 August episode schedule. There are a few time changes, a two-hour installment (possibly Double Eviction?), and a Tuesday episode.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Past seasons are also available for viewing.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.