Big Brother 26 spoilers: Power of Veto results are in as Week 8 progresses

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal that Joseph Rodriguez didn’t throw the Veto Competition this week.

Well, maybe this was obvious since Joseph got evicted during the last episode. It was a blindside to him, as he felt pretty safe in the game.

Joseph got selected in many previous veto draws, even when he planned to throw challenges. But Joseph couldn’t be chosen this time, robbing him of a chance to pretend he was playing Big Brother (again).

Chelsie Baham is the Week 8 Head of Household after winning a challenge late Thursday night (September 5).

Chelsie revealed she wanted to get Angela Murray evicted; that was the primary target she told her allies.

Angela began following people around the house to ensure she would hear any conversations about herself, but other houseguests still found time to discuss voting her out.

Chelsie nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka for eviction at the Week Nomination Ceremony, despite the problems the BB26 house suffered.

Ahead of the Veto Competition, everyone seemed on board about voting out Angela and keeping Kimo.

Who won the Week 8 Veto Competition on Big Brother 26?

Quinn Martin, Makensy Manbeck, and Rubina Bernabe were the three people drawn to play for the Power of Veto.

They joined Chelsie, Angela, and Kimo for the September 7 Veto Competition.

Some fans guessed that this was the week Zingbot would arrive. Some fans also thought it was OTEV week, but the continued heat wave in California would make anything outdoors difficult.

A comp in this heatwave is nuts. I hope there is extra water for OTEV. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/KtsQdAdpZ4 — Chavon (@eviltwincha) September 7, 2024

The Big Brother Live Feeds were down most of Saturday as fans waited for the veto results to be revealed.

Makensy won the Power of Veto. The feeds returned to Makensy controlling the power and possibly revealing some horrible OTEV results for CBS viewers.

As of this writing, the Veto Meeting plans would have Makensy keep the same nominations (Angela and Kimo). But don’t be surprised if Makensy changes her mind before she hosts that event on Monday (September 9). Anything can happen on Big Brother.

CBS changed the BB26 episode schedule for September. The show still has 35ish days remaining in the season, but primetime shows are returning to the TV schedule.

Survivor is one of the returning primetime shows and will air Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Here’s a look at the Survivor 47 cast, which features 18 people playing for the first time.

As AINSLEY revealed, Big Brother 26 has entered the jury phase. Every evicted houseguest (from this point) will head to the BB26 jury house. They will return on finale night to vote for the $750,000 winner.

Someone will also be named America’s Favorite Houseguest on finale night. An early favorite was Tucker Des Lauriers, but some fans soured on him after he got sent home before the jury began. Could he still find enough support to be AFH this season?

Chelsie asks what memes would be created of each houseguest remaining would be #bb26 pic.twitter.com/kf8lgj7wc6 — manda⭐️ (@thereshegoesam) September 7, 2024

