Big Brother 26 spoilers: Outdoor HOH names nominees for eviction

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal what happened at the Week 9 Nomination Ceremony.

It was an odd day for the BB26 cast due to the new AI twist.

The houseguests were warned that AINSLEY was taking a trip and that she had left another AI in charge.

Fans will learn how this new twist works during the Sunday night episode (September 15).

That new episode is also when a new HOH is crowned following the eviction of Quinn Martin.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The remaining players were in an Endurance Challenge that caused the Live Feeds to be down for many hours.

Fans who stayed up late Thursday night had to wait until Friday morning to learn the results.

A new Head of Household reveals their plans

When the feeds finally returned on Friday morning, we learned that Leah Peters won the HOH Competition.

Leah winning an Endurance Challenge was unexpected based on previous results from this season. But she came through in the clutch.

From how the houseguests described it, Leah lasted more than 10 hours, showing how much she needed to win this power.

Leah also spoke on the Live Feeds about needing to take out “the trio” this week. That’s the nickname given to T’Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe.

With only eight people left in the game, the choices for nominations have slimmed down.

Leah told Angela Murray she was safe for the week. Makensy Manbeck is also safe.

we love when a blonde has to avenge her ally #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Axoaqu1zrp — ra⚡️ean (@xrasean) September 13, 2024

Who did Leah Peters nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Leah hosted her Nomination Ceremony outside. Her fans will likely have justified complaints. She couldn’t even privately meet with people ahead of her nominations. Everything is done in the open during backyard week. Leah doesn’t even get an HOH Room.

But being in power does mean she has made it to at least the final seven this summer.

Leah Peters appears to have nominated Rubina Bernabe and Kimo Apaka for eviction. The assumption comes from nobody acting shocked; everyone knew the plan.

Since they are outside, no screens show the nominees and there are no immediate chats like when they are inside the house.

T’Kor Clottey is the planned replacement nominee.

Six houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (September 14). It should be an interesting challenge since the houseguests aren’t getting good sleep outside.

It’s also worth noting that Kimo never approached Leah about her nominations ahead of her putting him on the block. He must feel exposed and exhausted.

production having them live outside for the entire week and then making them dance whenever they try to leave the dance floor after a ten hour comp is insane like oh so new levels of psychological torture 😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/9DAbqd5V8B — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) September 13, 2024

Major changes to Big Brother episode schedule

Here is the BB26 episode schedule for September. Huge changes are coming to the primetime hours on CBS. Fans want to get familiar with the new air times.

One of the shows returning is Survivor with host Jeff Probst. Here’s the Survivor 47 cast list for fans who watch both shows.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.