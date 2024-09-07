Big Brother 26 spoilers: Nomination Ceremony results and a target

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal who has been nominated for eviction.

The BB26 cast continued the game after sending Joseph Rodriguez home on Thursday night (September 5).

Joseph was shocked about his eviction, claiming he would have made it to the jury house during a regular season.

But Joseph is done and the nine remaining houseguests battled for power again.

Quinn Martin had to watch as everyone else competed in the Head of Household Competition and was likely worried about who might win.

But Quinn might not need to worry about much during Week 8 of the season.

A new HOH takes power and names nominees

Chelsie Baham is the new Head of Household. She won the Thursday night challenge and is the HOH for a second time.

Chelsie was also HOH in Week 2. She succeeded in getting Lisa Weintraub sent home that time.

After discussing her possible nominees with many other houseguests, Chelsie told Quinn he wouldn’t be nominated and assured T’Kor Clottey she was safe.

Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka were nominated for eviction on Friday (September 6).

Live Feeds viewers had to wait most of the day for confirmation on the nominees after the Big Brother house suffered power issues. Local temperature reports had the weather at about 112 degrees locally, causing outages in the area.

Chelsie has revealed to her allies that Angela is the target. Many houseguests are on board with making Angela the first member of the BB26 jury.

An initial plan is for Leah Peters to become a replacement nominee if needed. Six people will first play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (September 7).

Angela has tried to remain near other players over the past 24 hours, likely hoping to learn if she needed to be worried. She is already concerned and has good reason to feel that way.

Below is a chat Chelsie and Angela had, where the new HOH didn’t want to hear any sad notions from Angela.

Angela gets to whining and Chelsie isn’t having it.



“Angela- 🤚let’s stop there.”



😭😭😭😭😭😭 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/mM2e7xJfbv — Paige (@PaigeySpice) September 6, 2024

There is no AI Arena Challenge this week, so the POV is the only way for the nominees to find guaranteed safety.

Makensy and Leah are reminiscing about Matt right now-



Makensy: you think I’m going to like you after you were the first to get evicted from Big Brother?? #BB26 pic.twitter.com/vjHLytd0OX — Paige (@PaigeySpice) September 6, 2024

