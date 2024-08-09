Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH nominees revealed for Week 4, chaos consumes Live Feeds

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal that Week 4 has started with a bang.

Kenney got evicted on Thursday night (August 8), making him the third person sent home.

The BB26 cast played a new Head of Household Competition later that night. Guess who won?

With Tucker Des Lauriers knowing he needed to become HOH to gain safety, he failed a quiz challenge.

Angela Murray won HOH. Again. This is her second time in four weeks being the woman in charge.

But this is a sham HOH week because Quinn Martin had revealed he was ready to use his “secret” power.

What happened at the Big Brother 26 Week 4 Nomination Ceremony?

Quinn was required to submit his nominations before noon local time. He said he did just that and revealed his selections to Joseph Rodriguez.

According to Quinn, the Week 4 nominees are Tucker, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges.

Quinn stated that Cedric volunteered to see the block, risking his game as a pawn this week.

The official Nomination Ceremony will happen later, with an AI version of Angela revealing Quinn’s nominees. This would have been much better had nobody known about Quinn’s power.

Cedric, Makensy, Tucker, Angela, and two additional houseguests will play in the Veto Competition this weekend.

It’s an important challenge, especially with Cedric vs Tucker ready to go down.

T’Kor, Kimo & Joseph formed a new trio called The Guppies! They plan to take down all the Sharks like Tucker since he’s won a Veto & won twice in the BBAI Arena! T’Kor is gonna tell Quinn the truth of how Leah feels about him! They are the most powerful trio in the house! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/omb33l9hX2 — Josh❤️ #BB26 & Superman #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) August 9, 2024

Chaos on the Big Brother Live Feeds

The Live Feeds were down for a bit and returned with Quinn crying. It followed an altercation with Tucker, but their argument/fight wasn’t shown on the feeds.

Quinn had been having fun with his power earlier in the day, meeting with each houseguest to figure out his plan. Tucker may not have taken that well, especially after learning he was on the block.

Tucker has been saying that Quinn was a liar, but some fans feel he may not have understood how the power worked.

Either way, this dust-up has led to chaos on the feeds that will likely continue for the rest of the day.

Hopefully, the Sunday night episode (August 11) reveals what happened between them.

Quinn didn't like Tucker calling him a liar. Meanwhile on cams he's telling live feed that Big Brother has given you a hall pass to lie and that's his game #bb26 pic.twitter.com/2r3HaZ1imI — 🌸 bb26 🌸 (@reaIitytvwh0re) August 9, 2024

