Big Brother 26 spoilers: New HOH, Have-Nots, and Week 2 targets

Big Brother 26 spoilers for Week 2 have already begun rolling out on the live feeds.

The house has a different feel after the first Eviction Ceremony of the summer, and several new targets could be in trouble.

The first AI Arena Challange also breathed new excitement into the show for eviction nights. Having a new “live” challenge each week makes things more interesting.

Matt Hardeman was evicted first from the BB26 cast, ending his quest to win that $750,000 prize.

As the July 25 episode ended, Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters whispered to the camera that they were “doing this” for Matt. The assumption is that they meant their Week 2 gameplay.

Later that night the action resumed in the Big Brother house as Week 2 officially began for the BB26 cast.

Who is the new Head of Household on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie Baham won the Week 2 HOH Competition. During Week 1 of the season, Chelsie was forced to be an Artificial Intelligence mascot. Now she can start playing the game.

According to some of the chatter on the live feeds, many houseguests wanted to avoid being the HOH this week due to the perceived targets.

T’Kor Clottey was seen speaking to Kimo Apaka about eight people dropping out on the first question of the HOH Competition.

T’Kor also stated that “everybody wants to target” Lisa Weintraub and Angela Murray.

Lisa worked closely with Matt during Week 1 and was on the opposite side of the eight-person group that voted him out.

Angela made herself a target by playing too hard during the first week and becoming involved in several public arguments with Matt, Kenney Kelley, and Joseph Rodriguez.

With different folks pushing for Angela or Lisa to be nominated and evicted, it sounds like some houseguests didn’t want the responsibility of Week 2 nominees.

Chelsie also teased that the person who made her “list” was the houseguest with “the pink hair.” So, she may lean toward Lisa as her primary target, and Angela could see the block to avoid too much heat. It would also be unsurprising if Lisa’s closest allies were nominated to keep them from voting to support her (Leah and Makensy).

Chelsie will host her Nomination Ceremony later in the day on July 26.

Leah and Makensy at the end of the episode saying “We’re doing this for Matt! She’s going down.” #bb26 pic.twitter.com/jB9cey1Ix9 — 💗💗💗 (@kemsveto) July 26, 2024

Who are the Have-Nots for Week 2 on Big Brother 26?

It’s never fun to be a Have-Not and an eviction target in the same week. But that might be the case for several people this week.

The Week 2 Have-Nots for BB26 are Lisa, Makensy, Leah, and Rubina Bernabe. The four women now reside in the unfinished Have-Not Room, but it also gives several of them an excuse to talk game late at night without arousing extra suspicions.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.