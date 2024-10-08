Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds update reveals Chelsie Baham is running the game

Big Brother 26 spoilers from Day 85 reveal some superb gameplay from one of the houseguests.

Fans watching the Live Feeds have seen this coming for days, but it has become even more obvious after the final Veto Competition.

Chelsie Baham won the final four Head of Household Competition and secured a spot in the final three.

But Chelsie didn’t just sit back this week and wait for the final HOH Competition.

Instead, Chelsie has controlled every step, even while convincing the other houseguests that she isn’t.

If Chelsie makes it to the final two, she deserves to win Big Brother 26 with how well she has crafted the endgame.

The Power of Veto spoilers and Live Feeds shenanigans

CBS viewers didn’t see who won the final Power of Veto during the October 6 episode. The producers ended the episode on a huge cliffhanger, forcing viewers to wait or seek information online.

Well, here are your spoilers.

Makensy won the final Power of Veto. Despite Cam coming very close to finally securing some power, Makensy emerged as the winner of that intense Veto Competition.

Makensy will host a Veto Meeting on the October 10 episode and send Cam or Rubina to the jury house. That process had to be explained to her.

Having been faced with choosing between Cam and Rubina, Makensy went to her most trusted ally in the game: Chelsie.

Somehow, Chelsie convinced Makensy to evict Rubina, but also convinced her that it was Makensy’s idea. This followed Makensy sharing thoughts about voting out Cam, to which Chelsie manipulated Makensy into keeping Cam.

Makensy thinks it is her idea to take Cam to the end and that it is her idea to send Rubina packing (it wasn’t). Meanwhile, Chelsie has bonded with Rubina to get her jury vote.

The way that Chelsie has played the competitive and social game of Big Brother these past few weeks has been brilliant. She still has many Big Brother fans complaining on social media about her using Makensy, but that’s how the game works.

I’m happy with the final 4, Makensy, Chelsie, Cam and Rubina are all very amazing and beautiful people I don’t mind who wins it’s been such a crazy season!#BB26 pic.twitter.com/Nx12jLh2Ti — PATTY | HANAH STAN (@Patty8862) October 6, 2024

Makensy vs Chelsie for Big Brother 26 win

Makensy has many more hours to be paranoid about her choice for the October 10 episode.

The ladies (Chelsie and Makensy) are also very frustrated that they feel Rubina and Cam are coasting to the end.

Chelsie is playing up Makeny’s frustrations with the nominees and using everything Makensy says to her advantage.

Makensy may need to win the final Head of Household Competition to get a spot in the final two. Cam has noted that he still needs to make a big game move to win. Could winning the final HOH and sending Chelsie to the jury be that move?

Stay tuned. We know that Makensy and Chelsie have taken two of the final two spots and that Makensy will soon reveal who joins them.

We also know that Chelsie has planted seeds for Makensy to take her to the end. But there is still more drama to come.

chelsie & makensy watching rubina & cam giggle & play games with each other instead of campaigning to stay #bb26 pic.twitter.com/ysaszw4vtX — Madison (@madtayloryas) October 8, 2024

