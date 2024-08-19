Big Brother 26 spoilers: Live Feeds reveal what happened with Power of Veto, final nominees, and primary target

Big Brother 26 spoilers revealed what happened at the Week 5 Veto Meeting.

It was a recipe for chaos on Monday (August 19), with potential fireworks in store for upcoming episodes.

Tucker Des Lauriers became the Week 5 Head of Household after winning the Wall Comp.

It was the first Endurance Challenge of the summer, but it yielded some suspicious results as most houseguests were quickly eliminated.

Tucker continues to dominate the game and wanted to make another statement when he nominated Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Quinn Martin for eviction.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The trio of nominees knew they needed to secure safety at the Veto Competition, but a roadblock stood in their way.

Power of Veto won by Tucker

Tucker won the Week 5 Veto Competition, continuing a trend of victories in the house. He loved keeping the power in his hands and courted several chaotic plans for his Veto Meeting.

He had a variety of choices to make at the Veto Meeting. Tucker had thought about keeping the nominations the same and continuing to work on sending Brooklyn home.

Tucker also had an idea to work with Quinn and save him from the block. Tucker could name a Brooklyn ally as his replacement nominee if he used the Power of Veto on Quinn.

tucker every time he wins any power #BB26 pic.twitter.com/hWcRf5ODle — president of kindness (@realityysimp) August 17, 2024

What happened at the Week 5 Veto Meeting for Big Brother 26?

Tucker used the Power of veto to save Quinn. Chelsie Baham was named the replacement nominee.

It means the final nominees for the week are Brooklyn, Cam, and Chelsie. Now the scrambling begins, as this trio is extremely close in the house, but each one also wants to survive the Week 5 eviction.

The nominees have one last chance at safety during the upcoming AI Arena Challenge for Week 5. One of these nominees is going home on Thursday night (August 22).

Brooklyn, Cam, and Chelsie are all people Tucker wants to send home. No matter who gets voted out by the BB26 houseguests, this will be a successful week for his game.

Cam has been told he is a pawn. That leaves Brooklyn and Chelsie as the primary targets.

Tucker is true TV entertainment. We haven’t seen a BB player this wild, this reckless with the game in possible BB history. Although I don’t think he’s an amazing player in the spirit of the game of BB, you can’t doubt the entertainment value he brings to the game. 🔥 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/9Cc5pgZFau — Keat ⚡️ (@KeatonAlderman) August 19, 2024

Additional news and notes from Big Brother

Cedric is home and on social media after BB26. He even shared pics from a visit to an Idaho fair.

Voting is open to decide the Instigator. Big Brother fans have the power to reward their favorite houseguest with a money-making opportunity and votes can still be placed.

Some Big Brother fans still think Angela is a production plant. The BB bosses responded to the conspiracy theory, but will it end the online chatter?

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.