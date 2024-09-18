Big Brother 26 spoilers hint at a ‘house’ vote for next eviction

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds hint that the group is closer to deciding who goes home this week.

Leah Peters is the Head of Household and wants a member of The Trio sent home.

Oddly, an unofficial alliance name has been given to three people in this fashion, but they have been so linked at the hip that it’s understandable.

The trio of Kimo Apaka, T’Kor Clottey, and Rubina Bernabe was in trouble as soon as Leah won her Endurance Challenge.

Leah nominated Kimo and Rubina but kept T’Kor in her back pocket as a possible replacement nominee.

Leah had also promised safety to Makensy Manbeck, Angela Murray, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Control of the Power of Veto leads to a change of plans

Angela won the Golden Power of Veto and Leah won the JANKIE Power of Veto. Having two POVS could have complicated the week, but Angela and Leah are working together.

Angela used her POV to save Kimo, and Leah named T’Kor the replacement nominee. It left T’Kor vs Rubina for the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. That’s exactly what Angela wanted, and she enjoyed saving Kimo (to align with him).

Monsters and Critics previously reported how Cam was finally playing Big Brother. He created several plans, including going against T’Kor this week.

The latest Big Brother Live Feeds spoilers from Wednesday

Chelsie has pushed hard for T’Kor to stay, but she is harming her relationships in that effort (and she knows it). She has now stated that she will go with what the house wants this week.

Makensy and Angela are set on voting out T’Kor, while Kimo is set on voting out Rubina.

Many one-on-one meetings happened the day before the eviction (September 18), and Rubina caught wind of the idea that it could be a house vote. She disagrees and tells Cam exactly that. He stated that both nominees are well-liked, making it difficult.

T’Kor has spent more time complaining about being nominated and ridiculing Angela and Leah than campaigning to save herself. That could turn out to be a huge mistake. By the time she started chatting with people (other than Kimo), Rubina had already made the rounds several times.

Cam has told Leah and Makensy he wants to vote out T’Kor, and sharing that information with Chelsie will likely lead to her siding with them. Chelsie doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of this vote and will defer to the house if she doesn’t find the support to vote out Rubina.

As it stands, we are looking at a 4-1 vote to evict T’Kor. But it’s Big Brother, so always expect the unexpected in the final 24 hours before the vote.

Chelsie and Cam had a blowup earlier in the week. It led to a very vocal fight between them in the backyard.

The backyard has been very stressful for the BB26 cast.

T’Kor called Angela a “big fat baby” after she was fed up with Angela complaining about being on the block so often.

As a reminder, the CBS schedule has changed with the return of some of its primetime shows.

Here is the updated BB26 schedule, including a Friday night episode, the season finale date, and the show leaving its time slot on Wednesday nights.

Below is a clip where Chelsie and Cam later hashed things out.

