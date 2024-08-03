Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds include HOH plans, a new deal, and a shocking plan from one nominee

The Live Feeds have provided fresh Big Brother 26 spoilers as Week 3 continues.

At the same time, the house has calmed down from the chaos during the first two weeks.

Cedric Hodges is the new Head of Household and he ushered in an aura of calmness.

Maybe Cedric is oblivious to some BB26 cast members targeting him (like Leah Peters), but he has been calm and concise despite some difficulties figuring out his pawns for the week.

Yes, with three nominees again in Week 3, the latest HOH looked for pawns to sit next to his target.

Guess who volunteered again? That’s right. Kenney Kelley has asked to be nominated again.

Who did Cedric nominate and who is the real target?

Cedric has targeted Angela Murray for eviction. He spoke to her about going on the block, and she understood why it was necessary.

Several people volunteered to be pawns this week, including Joseph Rodriguez, who stepped up and later changed his mind.

While figuring out who his pawns would be, Cedric met Kenney and Tucker Des Lauriers in the Storage Room. It led to a new alliance.

Cedric, Kenney, and Tucker now have a verbal alliance to target the women and “shake things up” in the house. Part of their plan was to control the block.

Kenney and Tucker were nominated for eviction by Cedric, all so they could ensure that Angela didn’t win the Power of Veto.

Kenney stated he wouldn’t use the Power of Veto if he won it. Stay tuned to find out if he sticks to that sentiment, but he has been talking about going home for weeks.

#BB26 Kenney, Tucker, and Cedric make a "shake the boat" alliance. pic.twitter.com/DseiJFRCqI — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 2, 2024

Cedric also has plans for the replacement nominee in Week 3

If Angela comes off the block, Cedric plans to nominate Leah. Angela might need to win the Veto Competition for that scenario to exist.

With Cedric, Kenney, and Tucker competing for the Week 3 Power of Veto, they could also plan a backdoor of Leah.

The Veto Competition happens late on Saturday (August 3), and the Veto Meeting is midday on Monday (August 5).

It all leads to the third BB26 Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night (August 8).

cedric being a sweetie per usual 😭 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/jMzuYfHitH — madeline richling 🐇 (@madelinekiyoko) August 3, 2024

