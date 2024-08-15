Big Brother 26 spoilers: Eviction day chaos on Live Feeds

Fresh Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds hint at more drama than expected from the August 15 eviction.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the final nominees for Week 4 were set and the voting was ready to go for Thursday night.

Tucker Des Lauriers started the week as the target for Deepfake HOH Quinn Martin. But he hit some roadblocks.

Tucker won the Power of Veto and saved himself from the block, leading to a potentially critical error for Quinn.

Quinn named Rubina Bernabe as the replacement nominee, mostly due to how close she has been to Tucker (they are the latest BB26 showmance).

But Rubina is also close with other houseguests, including T’Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka. The trio enjoys hanging out, and T’Kor and Kimo don’t want to give that up.

Big Brother 26 spoilers hint at a blindside vote

T’Kor and Kimo are secretly plotting a blindside vote to save Rubina.

Rubina, Cedric Hodges, and Makensy Manbeck are the final Week 4 nominees.

The trio will play in a new AI Arena Challenge on August 15, with the winner gaining safety.

If Cedric wins the challenge, he is safe and the house will unanimously evict Makensy. She is the primary target.

But if Makensy wins the AI Arena Challenge, things could get very interesting.

T’Kor and Kimo are ready to vote out Cedric if it means protecting Rubina.

They are chatting up Leah Peters and Joseph Rodriguez to join them in what would be an extremely dramatic vote.

Cedric could be in a bad position because Tucker is already trying to vote him out, so he is another number for T’Kor and Kimo.

In a Rubina vs Cedric vote, it could be T’Kor, Joseph, Tucker, Kimo, and Leah voting against Cedric. That would leave Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Makensy, and Quinn as the other five votes. Adding Makensy to their side would save Rubina on a 6-4 vote.

This T’Kor and Kimo plan also doesn’t require Makensy’s support. They only need five votes to force a tie, which Head of Household Angela Murray would break.

Angela is now working with Tucker, and she wants Cedric eliminated. She would love a chance to place that decisive vote.

Below is a Live Feeds video of T’Kor and Kimo discussing how keeping Rubina over Cedric is better for them.

T’Kor & Kimo both agree keeping Rubina over Cedric is better for their game. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/pA8GYBIsxK — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 15, 2024

In a second video clip, T’Kor and Kimo are ready to move forward with their plan.

This could lead to some interesting chats after the AI Arena Challenge on Thursday night.

As a reminder, none of it matters if Cedric wins safety. He becomes safe and Makensy goes home.

T’Kor & Kimo don’t care. They’re going ahead with the flip! 👏 My babies are awake! 😂🙌 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/5dZCxAjfAv — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 15, 2024

