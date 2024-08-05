Big Brother 26 spoilers: America’s Veto used, here’s what fans get to decide

Huge Big Brother 26 spoilers were revealed Monday (August 5) on the Live Feeds.

The Week 3 Veto Meeting happened, leading to a House Meeting, and the BB26 cast turning power over to the fans.

Cedric Hodges nominated Angela Murray, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction.

Kenney and Tucker volunteered, and Cedric told Angela ahead of time that she was getting nominated. Many fans are frustrated about how people keep volunteering this summer.

Tucker won the Power of Veto and decided he would shake things up. He told Cedric about his plan and how he wanted Quinn Martin to become the replacement nominee.

Tucker used the POV to save Angela from the block. Cedric then chose Makensy Manbeck as the replacement nominee. This was not what Tucker wanted.

Makensy uses America’s Veto to gain safety

Makensy used her power as soon as she hit the block. She enacted America’s Veto and saved herself from being a nominee.

Because Makensy used the power, America now chooses the third nominee. That person will compete against Kenney and Tucker in the Week 3 AI Arena Challenge.

super cool quad shot of leah and makensy dapping across cameras #BB26 pic.twitter.com/OzkKX1KTpD — samy ❤️‍🔥 (@americanhie) August 5, 2024

How does America’s Veto work for Big Brother 26?

Big Brother fans will vote on the third nominee after the August 7 episode. That’s the night CBS viewers see the veto results, and where the fans take the power.

It’s a quick vote (timewise) and will lead to a surprise nominee during the August 8 episode. Several days of stress await the cast since they don’t get to know before Julie Chen Moonves tells them.

Cedric (HOH), Angela (POV), and Makensy (power) are safe from the vote. America also can’t vote for Tucker and Kenney since they are on the block.

Below is the list of players eligible in America’s Vote:

Brooklyn Rivera

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Chelsie Baham

Joseph Rodriguez

Kimo Apaka

Leah Peters

Quinn Martin

Rubina Bernabe

T’Kor Clottey

With nine people at risk, America could do anything. Would the fans nominate Quinn and remove the potential for him to use his “secret” power?

Everyone knows about Quinn’s BB26 power. Tucker made sure of that.

Quinn's Power is being discussed, Tucker is upset that people wouldn't want go after big players right now



"I wanted to get the toughest shit out first so I could coast" #BB26 pic.twitter.com/7MfmcKaWKU — RealityBBQ #BB26 (@rbbq) August 5, 2024

