Big Brother 26 spoilers: A new HOH takes power as Week 9 begins for BB26 cast

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal the new Head of Household.

The remaining houseguests played for the power late Thursday night (September 12).

Quinn Martin was evicted earlier in the evening, making him the first BB26 jury member.

CBS viewers were also shocked to see Jerry O’Connell filling in as the Big Brother host. The long-time actor and talk show host did a good job.

Julie Chen Moonves missed the episode due to a health situation. But she plans to return in time for the Week 9 eviction.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Leah Peters and Angela Murray were on the wrong side of the Quinn vote, so it was important for them to win this HOH Competition. Only Leah and T’Kor Clottey have avoided the block (so far) this summer.

Who won the Week 9 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

Feeds were down for a long time following the September 12 episode. It suggested that the hamsters were playing an Endurance Challenge that could take a while. The feeds stayed down all night and only returned on Friday morning.

Leah Peters is the new head of Household. Leah takes power for the first time this summer and can make bold moves. Will she? Stay tuned. And expect some drama due to a possible twist involving the houseguests.

The Week 9 Nomination Ceremony should happen on Friday (September 13). Two people will hit the block and be at risk of getting evicted.

The Veto Competition is on Saturday (September 14), where six people will compete for the Power of Veto.

Some houseguests and many fans are guessing that Zingbot could appear this week. Could that be the entity AINSLEY left in charge during the Quinn eviction episode?

Eight people remain in the running for the $750,000 prize. Someone will also win the $50,000 prize as America’s Favorite Houseguest.

leah admitting she has a crush on quinn 😭 #BB26 pic.twitter.com/V5N8Pnhjnp — angeleah (@angeleah4life) September 12, 2024

More from the world of Big Brother

Joseph Rodriguez came out punching. He was frustrated with how his Big Brother journey ended, leading to him lashing out against houseguests and the production team.

Jerry touched on it during the latest episode, but fans must remember that episode changes are coming.

Here is the updated BB26 television schedule. CBS moved things around due to the return of its primetime lineup. One of the shows returning is Survivor.

Here are the Survivor 47 cast names and bios for fans who watch both shows.

love him or hate you, yall have to admit how funny his bits are idc #bb26 pic.twitter.com/EV392QjfI5 — ً (@bbtanked) September 13, 2024

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available through Paramount+ and Pluto TV (free).

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.