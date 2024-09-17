Big Brother 26 spoilers: A look at the votes for JANKIE eviction, Cam shows his cards

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds reveal where the votes may land for Week 9.

Leah Peters became the Head of Household after winning an Endurance Challenge, massively improving her resume this season.

Leah wanted to take a shot at “The Trio” during the week, and she was successful in doing just that.

The week has been difficult for the houseguests, with the producers forcing them to live outside.

We have seen houseguests breaking down under the heat and (punishment) conditions.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

An important upcoming Eviction Ceremony will give Quinn Martin a housemate at the BB26 jury house.

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds

Angela Murray won the Golden Power of Veto. But there was a twist. Leah won the JANKIE Power of Veto.

Two people had the chance to shake things up at the Veto Meeting, and one did.

Angela saved Kimo Apaka from the block. She made a deal with Kimo before saving him, and Leah was in on the plan.

Leah did not use her POV but named T’Kor Clottey the replacement nominee.

T’Kor is now on the block next to Rubina Bernabe. One of the ladies will become the second jury member.

Rubina and T'kor mad that Leah is decorating for Kimo's birthday "our friend" (but like Rubina said they could have been up doing it) #BB26 pic.twitter.com/sFF7WVfuPZ — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 17, 2024

How do the eviction votes look for Week 9 of Big Brother 26?

Only five votes will decide who becomes the second juror. After the September 19 episode, T’Kor or Rubina will head to the jury house.

Cam Sullivan-Brown is making a big push to evict T’Kor. He is finally taking sides in the votes and wants to make a big move this week.

Getting Angela wasn’t difficult, as Rubina pitched her case (and sold it) to Angela. That would mean only one additional vote is necessary to evict T’Kor.

Kimo would likely vote against Rubina, leaving only Chelsie Baham and Makensy Manbeck as the deciding votes.

Cam approached Makensy about voting out T’Kor. It appeared she might be on board, and suddenly, it seemed possible that T’Kor could become the second juror.

It’s too early to say this eviction vote is locked in, but it is certainly trending toward T’Kor’s eviction. With so much time left before the Thursday night eviction, the votes could still swing the other way.

The most notable thing is that Cam is starting to play Big Brother. Much like Leah took a huge leap forward in Week 9, Cam is making himself a threat.

Stay tuned to learn where the chats from Tuesday and Wednesday lead the voters this week.

#BB26



Cam says he'll put up Kimo & Rubina if he's in power (next week). He says he doesn't even want to put Angela up as a pawn.



Based on this, Cam is willing to vote out T'kor this week. Of course, it could all be a lie, lol. pic.twitter.com/gtH8b4EKct — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) September 17, 2024

Drama on the Big Brother Live Feeds

Chelsie and Cam had a blowup on the feeds. It was a tense few moments that boiled over in the backyard.

T’Kor called Angela a “big fat baby” after getting fed up with her this week.

Here’s the full upcoming BB26 schedule. Episode times and dates have changed due to primetime shows returning on CBS.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.