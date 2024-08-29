Big Brother 26 showmance goes official with PDA, makes Tucker and Rubina targets ahead of Eviction Ceremony

The Big Brother 26 showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe is official.

Rubina and Tucker sought to keep the relationship a secret from the house, even as houseguests began suspecting them.

Tucker then made everyone suspicious as the Instigator when he had avatars referencing the relationship.

Now everyone knows about Tucker and Rubina, especially after what has happened in the past 24 hours.

Rather than being a duo in the house, Tucker and Rubina are now referred to as a couple. This has even led to public displays of affection (PDA).

Angela Murray had good reasons for distrusting Tucker’s story about siding with her and casting Rubina aside last weekend. He wasn’t being honest.

The Big Brother Live Feeds showed a conversation between Rubina and Tucker when they stated they had already won by finding each other in the house.

Below is a video showing the BB26 showmance kissing in the house’s common area, as other people witness what’s happening. That’s Leah Peters, who appears late in the video.

tubina says they “already won” and they kiss while tucker says everything he loves about rubina #bb26 pic.twitter.com/hNC4jBnJjD — lucas (@tuckerandrubina) August 29, 2024

Another sequence happened on the BigBbrother Live Feeds as Tucker carried Rubina around the house while they embraced and kissed.

Everyone saw this moment happen, and there was some cheering as houseguests genuinely supported the couple.

We will see more of this showmance during a future episode, possibly several times if Tucker survives the upcoming eviction.

But this is a game. A public showmance can lead to negative feelings, especially from people feeling targeted for eviction.

Feeds come back on and… Rubina and Tucker just got married?? 😅

Tucker carries her through the threshold of the rock room, and the entire house erupts in cheers as they kiss#BB26 pic.twitter.com/HQYyRuXd9L — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) August 29, 2024

