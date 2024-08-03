Big Brother 26 shares Lisa Weintraub’s goodbye messages from the cast, Julie asks some pointed questions

It’s the end of the road for Lisa Weintraub on Big Brother 26.

Now the celebrity chef has been doing post-show interviews about her experiences.

The show has also released Lisa’s goodbye messages, where the rest of the BB26 leaves one final video message for the evictee.

The goodbye messages were revealed during an extended interview with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Lisa was shocked about getting evicted instead of Angela Murray and felt that Tucker Des Lauriers was one of her biggest allies.

But he was someone working to get her out.

Extended interview and goodbye messages for Lisa Weintraub

Below is the video that Big Brother has released for Lisa. It begins with Julie asking her additional questions, and then it leads into the goodbye messages from the BB26 cast.

Julie asked Lisa what she would do differently if she got the chance to do it over, and Lisa stated that she wouldn’t change anything.

Julie also commended Lisa for not “hitting back” when Lisa felt disrespected by Angela in the game.

The goodbye messages from the rest of the BB26 cast members come at about 5:40 in the video.

Chelsie Baham speaks about the edible glitter being too much, and Tucker stated that he was annoyed about her competing to be the best chef.

Cedric Hodges shared some kind words, Quinn Martin called her “misunderstood” in the house, and Makensy Manbeck apologized for turning on her.

Lisa plugged her ears when Angela’s message played.

More from the Big Brother 26 game

Outside of the house has been some drama. Some Big Brother fans have been contacting Angela’s place of employment to get her fired.

Angela’s boss responded to the BB26 chaos, saying it was “weird” and “funny” that viewers were taking reality TV so seriously. She calls reality TV “fake” and maintains that Angela only plays the role of a villain on the show.

Fans watching the Live Feeds have become pretty frustrated with Kenney Kelley.

Kenney keeps talking about quitting BB26, and oddly, those discussions on the Live Feeds haven’t made it into the episodes yet. Even houseguests are talking about his “whining” in the game.

Here is the August 2024 episode schedule for BB26. We get a two-hour episode soon, and there is also a special Tuesday night installment. The BB26 season is 90 days long and ends in October.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+. Live Feeds are available on Paramount+ and free on Pluto TV this summer.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.