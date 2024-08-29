Big Brother 26 recap: Veto results, punishments, and an Instigator unleashed

A two-hour episode of Big Brother 26 debuted on Wednesday night.

The night began with a quick recap of Brooklyn Rivera getting sent home and T’Kor Clottey taking over as Head of Household.

The alliance of T’Kor, Tucker Des Lauriers, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo Apaka took center stage.

Unwanted power was in T’Kor’s hands after she won an HOH Competition when she had no targets.

T’Kor nominated Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Tucker at her Nomination Ceremony. Tucker was up as a volunteer.

During the last episode, we also saw Tucker become the Instigator.

Big Brother 26, Episode 20 recap

The two-hour night picked up right after the Nomination Ceremony. T’Kor spoke about her nominees, stating she didn’t mind if Cam or Makensy went home.

It was reiterated that Tucker was a pawn, and T’Kor hoped nominees would remain the same after the Veto Competition.

Makensy stated she was tired of being on the block, and Cam spoke about buckling down to win the POV (during their Diary Room sessions).

Tucker was frustrated about being on the block, as he had tried to back away from being a volunteer for the week.

Leah Peters was worried about being a replacement nominee. She talked about always being in her head. When chatting with Cam, she told him that she had his back. He echoed those sentiments.

The producers also revealed a classic clip with Angela Murray.

The show would be nothing without her this year. #BB26 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Mc8xji1O4 — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) August 29, 2024

A Veto Competition with prizes and punishments

Angela and Joseph Rodriguez were selected to join the Veto Competition with T’Kor, Makensy, Cam, and Tucker.

The Veto Competition was done in rounds, with each eliminated houseguest getting a prize or a punishment. Each successive eliminated person could exchange their prize or punishment with someone knocked out before them.

Joseph was eliminated in the first round. He got the Golden Power of Veto.

Angela got eliminated in the second round. She received a 24-hour sequester in the Have Not Room. She traded it to Joseph for the POV.

Makensy was eliminated in the third round. She received a trip for two to Hawaii. Makensy kept the vacation.

T’Kor got eliminated in the fourth round. She got the punishment of cleaning up a radioactive backyard in 12 hours. She traded it to Angela for the POV.

Cam won the Veto Competition. It meant Tucker would have to select his prize or punishment first.

Tucker got $5,000 but he took one for the team. He traded it to T’Kor for the POV, knowing Cam would steal the POV from him.

Cam got the costume punishment (BB AI Assistant). He immediately traded it to Tucker for the POV.

As we’ve seen from the feeds, Cam won this week’s Veto competition, “Apocalypse,” where players used a slingshot to knock down “evil robots”. The lowest score each round had to choose a top-secret envelope with a prize or punishment, risking theft by later eliminations. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/dvVHdiht3o — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) August 29, 2024

More from the Big Brother Instigator

Tucker next had a Rubina avatar put out a message. Tucker had fun with this one, by having Rubina give out an award for the best twerker (Angela).

People began guessing who they thought the “hacker” was and some blamed Angela. Tucker fed into that.

Kimo’s avatar painted a target on Leah by saying she knows all the boys’ secrets.

Tucker’s avatar painted targets on Quinn, Chelsie, and T’Kor. The avatar said Tucker was coming for them.

Angela continued to be the lead suspect. And she got upset when Tucker warned her what others were saying. She didn’t believe him and tried to get people to target him for eviction.

Fans get to vote online about what Tucker deserves as a cash reward for being the Instigator. He can win $0, $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000.

the vote to determine how much money tucker gets for being the ai instigator just opened: https://t.co/hmzEVJG1Qn#BB26 pic.twitter.com/BIgdcSRfwe — nakhraj (@KlNGSJESTER) August 29, 2024

The Big Brother punishments

Tucker had to wear an odd costume for a week. He was randomly asked questions and had to use a set of encyclopedias to find the answers. He struggled with some of them.

Can't take anything Tucker is saying seriously in that costume. 😭#BB26 pic.twitter.com/GbWbmFNSWV — grace johnson (@graciejones730) August 27, 2024

Angela’s punishment was intense. She had 12 hours to retrieve 1,000 ping pong balls (one at a time) and deliver them to a container. It involved LOTS of walking in the backyard. If she didn’t finish the challenge in 12 hours she wouldn’t get to play for HOH the next week. Periodically, Angela had to get into a slime bath to be decontaminated.

It took her nine hours and 32 minutes, but Angela finished the intense challenge.

Joseph had to do his 24 hours of solitary confinement and wasn’t upset about it. There was also a computer screen where an avatar of former houseguest Matt Hardeman was there to interact with him. Having to listen for Matt that long was torture.

https://twitter.com/ErinSavage3722/status/1828966987721998736

Veto Meeting for Big Brother 26 Week 6

Ahead of the Veto Meeting, Angela got paranoid and tried to turn people against Tucker. People saw it as a way to turn things on Angela instead.

Quinn told Tucker what was happening and he approached Angela about it when she got out of the shower.

Cam used the POV to save himself at the Veto Meeting.

T’Kor named Angela as the replacement nominee.

The final Week 6 nominees are Angela, Makensy, and Tucker. One of them goes home soon.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.