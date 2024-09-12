Big Brother 26 recap: Shocking Power of Veto results, shifting targets, and possibly a new nominee

Big Brother 26 returned with a new Wednesday night episode covering the Week 8 veto results.

Chelsie Baham became the Head of Household for the week and went after Angela Murray as her eviction target.

Chelsie also nominated Kimo Apaka for eviction, telling him he was only a pawn. But pawns go home, especially this season.

Angela and Kimo had a shot to save themselves with the Veto Competition.

The September 11 episode of Big Brother 26 showcased the fallout from Chelsie’s Nomination Ceremony, the latest Veto Competition, and the Veto Meeting.

Big Brother 26, Episode 26 recap

Chelsie explained that Angela was her target. To open the new episode, she stated that it was the “smartest move” for her.

Kimo spoke about not liking that he was on the block, especially since the AI Arena is closed.

In a Diary Room session, Angela talked about it being the “same story” and how she felt “dispensable” in the Big Brother house.

T’Kor Clottey asked Kimo about the nomination, and he revealed that Chelsie had indicated he was only a pawn. Rubina Bernabe was also there for that chat.

Rubina wanted to win the Power of veto to save Kimo from the block.

Angela turned to some tears in the kitchen as she opened up to Makensy Manbeck about having her back in the game. Makensy took that chat straight to Chelsia, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Quinn Martin.

Makensy noted in a DR session that she doesn’t view Angela as a threat, but also that she’s not working closely with her.

Who won the Week 8 Veto Competition on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie was worried about Leah Peters winning the Power of Veto and using it to save Angela. Quinn told Leah about that chat, who said she would not save Angela again.

Angela, Chelsie, and Kimo each got to draw a player to participate in the Veto Competition.

Chelsie drew Quinn’s chip, Angela drew Makensy’s, and Kimo drew Rubina’s.

Makensy told Chelsie she would not use the Power of Veto if she won. Chelsie also told everyone close to her she wanted nominations to stay the same.

The six houseguests competed in the OTEV challenge.

The challenge was done in rounds, with the players trying to find pieces of trash to answer questions from OTEV.

OTEV’s first question was to name the evicted player who didn’t play in the first HOH Competition. The answer was Cedric Hodges (he had been downgraded to a mascot).

Five players mistakenly remembered Tucker Des Lauriers sitting out the first challenge because he was eliminated in the first round.

Makensy won OTEV in one round. That has never happened before.

Angela’s face when Makensy won Veto was hilarious and relatable #BB26 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/O2MPxvvz1f — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) September 12, 2024

Did the Power of Veto get used for an eighth straight week?

Angela got paranoid over the weekend and stated that she had a sixth sense that Kimo, T’Kor, Leah, Quinn, and Rubina had aligned to vote her out.

The following morning, she went to Chelsie with that idea and created a story about a fake alliance being solidified to turn on herself and Chelsie.

Chelsie took that information to Makensy and they became paranoid as well.

The episode ended without revealing whether or not Makensy used the Power of Veto. We will learn the answer during the September 12 episode.

Here are the Veto Meeting spoilers for fans who want to jump ahead.

Below is a video of Angela getting paranoid and approaching Chelsie with a story.

Next morning Angela tells Chelsie that "last night something was cookin and it wasn't the chicken" #Bb26 pic.twitter.com/2cltr2rSN1 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 12, 2024

