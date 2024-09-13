Big Brother 26 recap: Julie MIA, a shocking Veto Meeting, and the first BB26 jury member named

Big Brother 26 aired a new eviction episode on Thursday night.

This was no ordinary eviction episode, as host Julie Chen Moonves was absent.

They also had to cover what happened at the Week 8 Veto Meeting because it wasn’t shown on Wednesday night.

Chelsie Baham was the Head of Household this past week and set her target as Angela Murray.

Chelsie nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka but told Kimo he was only a pawn.

Makensy Manbeck won the Veto Competition and considered using the Power of Veto to further her game. CBS viewers found out what she did on Thursday night.

Big Brother 26, Episode 27 recap

The September 12 episode opened with actor Jerry O’Connell stepping in to host. He revealed that Julie Chen Moonves was home recovering from COVID.

Jerry then introduced himself to the BB26 cast, and they were shocked. He revealed himself as a co-host of The Talk. He has also been seen in many films (Stand By Me, Scream 2).

What happened at the Week 8 Veto Meeting?

Makensy used her Power of Veto at the Veto Meeting. She saved Angela from the block.

Angela was shocked again that she had been saved. Quinn Martin looked completely gutted.

Chelsie named Quinn the replacement nominee, putting him on the block next to Kimo.

Makensy spoke in a Diary Room session about Quinn being a bigger target than Angela. She talked about wanting to vote him out.

Kimo was happier going against Quinn (instead of Angela). Angela called herself a “cockroach” for surviving again.

Quinn stated that his “days are numbered” in a DR session.

Counting votes for the Week 8 Eviction Ceremony

Leah Peters tried to find the votes to save Quinn. She felt she got Angela on board, but she needed more support.

There are six votes for the September 12 Eviction Ceremony, and the HOH would break a 3-3 tie.

A segment was shown where several houseguests tried to convince Leah and Quinn to kiss. She passed. Leah admitted (in a DR session) to having a crush on Quinn.

Below is a full video clip about Leah and Quinn.

Who got evicted from the Big Brother house and sent to the BB26 jury house?

Quinn approached people about saving him this week ahead of the eviction vote. He promised many things and presented “the trio” as his target. T’Kor Clottey, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo are that trio. He even volunteered to keep going on the block if they kept him around.

Chelsie spoke about being conflicted. Makensy was worried about Quinn targeting them in a revenge scheme if he stuck around.

Below is the eviction vote from the September 12 episode:

T’Kor voted to evict Quinn.

Leah voted to evict Kimo.

Angela voted to evict Kimo.

Rubina voted to evict Quinn.

Makensy voted to evict Quinn.

Cam voted to evict Quinn.

By a vote of 4-2, Quinn Martin became the first BB26 jury member.

