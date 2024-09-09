Big Brother 26 recap: A new HOH, nominees revealed, and a target is set after lots of crying

Big Brother 26 returned on Sunday night with a brand new episode.

When we last saw the hamsters, they had voted out Joseph Rodriguez.

Joseph was the last person sent home before the jury phase began.

The vote was a blindside and several houseguests flipped the vote due to Rubina Bernabe winning the AI Arena Challenge.

Makensy Mabeck, T’Kor Clottery, Chelsie Baham, and Rubina voted to evict Joseph. Quinn Martin, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Leah Peters voted to evict Kimo Apaka.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chelsie and Makensy were supposed to vote out Kimo, but they changed their minds on eviction day.

Big Brother 26, Episode 25 recap

The September 8 episode of Big Brother 26 picked up following Joseph’s eviction.

Chelsie spoke in a Diary Room session about voting out Joseph and needing to do it for her game.

Makensy said that Kimo swayed her vote during his nominee speech. She had been planning to vote out Kimo.

Makensy’s change of heart shocked Quinn and Leah, but she said she would keep her “head held high.”

Leah was shown crying in one of the bedrooms and she said she felt responsible for Joseph getting sent home.

Quinn was disappointed about losing an ally during his Head of Household week. He had some subdued Diary Room sessions instead of yelling at the camera.

Angela also began scrambling after she voted against Kimo at the Eviction Ceremony. She admitted her vote to Kimo, who was crying during the chat. Kimo was pretty upset. He spoke in the DR about Angela getting caught.

T’Kor was ecstatic about Kimo surviving, which guaranteed they had each made it to at least the BB26 jury.

Chelsie admitted to Cam that she voted against Joseph despite telling Cam she was voting to save him. Cam was shocked. He told the cameras he was “ready for war” now.

I’m a lil torn by cheslie and MJ reason for flipping at the last second. I think it’s a lil late to make decisions on votes that’s not strategic. It definitely benefits there game to keep kimo but doesn’t seem like that’s the reason they saved him #BB26 pic.twitter.com/tL8NM99Zua — The Sea Snakes Bastard (@TyBeVibin98) September 9, 2024

Who won the Week 8 HOH Competition on Big Brother 26?

The new Head of Household Competition was based on clues given to them on Living Room screens during the previous week. Clues and details were dropped, forcing the houseguests to remember what they had seen.

Below is footage of the videos that were shown.

#BB26



Here's a bunch of the videos they were shown as part of the HOH comp this week pic.twitter.com/iwkL8FpQzK — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) September 9, 2024

The houseguests were asked questions based on what they had seen that previous week. Seven questions were asked, and the person getting the most correct answers would claim the power.

Kimo, Makensy, Chelsie, and Cam were tied at the end of the challenge. They had to do a tiebreaker to decide who would become the Week 8 Head of Household.

Everyone had to guess the exact time it took to play the egg challenge from last week.

Chelsie was closest and won Head of Household. Too many people were excited about the results because one is getting voted out soon.

Four way tie breaker! Chelsie wins her 2nd HOH!! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/g9Jniqn1Uy — Erika aka Evil E (@iam_erika) September 9, 2024

Who did Chelsie nominate for eviction on Big Brother 26?

Chelsie met with Quinn and told him he was safe for the week. She revealed her plan to protect Quinn and Cam.

The AI Arena Challenge is done, so only two people get nominated in Week 8.

Angela approached Cam to fight for her. She struck out.

Angela asks Cam to put in a word with Chelsie for her but it doesn't go her way #BB26 pic.twitter.com/Aw0PfHjn33 — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 9, 2024

Chelsie spoke with many people about nominations, including Angela.

Angela tried to use her tears on Chelsie, but it didn’t work. At all. Angela later said she would win the Power of Veto and save herself.

Chelsie told T’Kor that she was also safe for the week. But she wanted T’Kor’s permission to use Kimo as a pawn. She got it. Kimo was also told about being a pawn. He agreed to it.

A chat with Leah made Chelsie feel unsupported, causing Chelsie to consider nominating Leah. But Leah could be a backup option later.

Chelsie nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka at her Nomination Ceremony. Angela was the primary target.

Chelsie is sooo pretty #bb26 pic.twitter.com/yaKlMa0eLq — Eyes of Big Brother (@eyesofbbfeeds) September 9, 2024

More from the Big Brother 26 cast

Joseph threw some shade in his exit interviews. He spoke about who he felt was mean, why he thought Big Brother was “cheap” this season, and how much Quinn annoyed him.

Here are the Power of Veto spoilers for Week 8. It sets the stage for chaos in the house and drama during upcoming episodes.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother airs on CBS during Summer 2024.