Big Brother 26 recap: A new HOH, drama with the noms, the death of JANKIE, and the return of Zingbot

Big Brother 26 returned with its first post-JANKIE episode.

JANKIE World was difficult for the houseguests but worst for T’Kor Clottey.

T’Kor got evicted over Rubina Bernabe, ending “The Trio” alliance.

Angela Murray survived again, winning the Power of Veto and keeping herself safe.

Angela used her Power of Veto to save Kimo Apaka, and Leah named T’Kor the replacement nominee.

T’Kor went to the jury house to join Quinn Martin, and the BB26 cast began a new Head of Household Competition.

Big Brother 26, Episode 31 recap

The new episode picked up during the HOH Competition. But we also saw some flashbacks.

Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie conspired to get T’Kor out, as they wanted to break up her relationship with Rubina and Kimo.

Leah watched as the other remaining houseguests battled to complete a vertical puzzle. They had one hour to get as many pieces placed as possible.

Angela locked in very early with 20 pieces after struggling to get her puzzle to stay up. She had more than 30 minutes left when she stopped.

Rubina locked in with about 10 minutes remaining. They did not immediately reveal her total. Kimo, Cam, Makensy, and Chelsie locked theirs in later (in that order).

Rubina, Maknesy, and Angela were the top three.

Makensy Manbeck became the Week 10 HOH. This was her first HOH win of the season.

HOH top 3 where, Angela, Rubina and Makensy #BB26

Angela comes in 3rd with 20 pieces! It's down to Rubina and Makensy! pic.twitter.com/f6wPRAvDcT — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 23, 2024

JANKIE World Week 2 threat

JANKIE popped up to tell the houseguests that JANKIE World Week 2 had begun. The houseguests were gutted over the thought of remaining outside.

The artificial intelligence was hacked, and a segment was shown where JANKIE died. AINSLEY returned, condemned JANKIE World, and told the houseguests they could move back inside.

Nomination anticipation and chaos

Nobody wanted to be on the block during Makensy’s HOH, and they all argued their cases. Several people were nervous about things and didn’t know how to feel. Rubina and Kimo struggled to move forward without T’Kor.

Leah realized she might have made a mistake by not naming Chelsie as the replacement nominee over T’Kor.

The arrival of Zingbot

Zingbot arrived at the Big Brother 26 house, calling the houseguests “annoying imbeciles” before beginning the jokes. The first joke was about Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina’s showmance.

He said Kimo puts viewers to sleep, called Leah a dummy, made fun of Makensy’s feet and height, alluded to Cam having no impact on the house, canceled Chelsie, and sang a song about Angela while calling her an “annoying oldy” before the verses began.

Angela did not take the song well.

CHELSIE'S ZING! #BB26 MESSY MESSY BUT TRUE! 🤣



Explains the Cam/Chelsie talk last night 😬 pic.twitter.com/vjWocG6c4x — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 23, 2024

Who did Makensy nominate for eviction?

Makensy went to Kimo and told him she wanted Angela out. She told Kimo he would be a pawn; he was scared.

She then went to Angela and told her the reverse. Angela was told she was the pawn and wanted to get Kimo out.

Cam and Chelsie wanted Leah gone. Which meant they could create some drama later with the Power of Veto. They also worked to drive a wedge further between Makensy and Leah. It worked. But Makensy didn’t want to be the one sending Leah to the jury house (Cam agreed to do it next week).

Makensy nominated Angela and Kimo for eviction.

Here are the Week 10 Power of Veto spoilers for fans who want to jump ahead.

The Veto Competition will be featured on the September 25 episode, and the Double Eviction arrives on September 26.

