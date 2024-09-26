Big Brother 26 recap: 90 minutes of Power of Veto drama and the final nominees set

A new Big Brother 26 episode arrived on Wednesday night.

This new installment was 90 minutes long, giving the producers extra time to cover the Power of Veto drama from Week 10.

Makensy Manbeck was the Head of Household this week; her first time in the power position.

Makensy had to decide her path as the HOH after helping evict T’Kor Clottey the previous week.

A plan was hatched to target Angela Murray and send her to join Quinn Martin and T’Kor at the BB26 jury house.

Makensy nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka, but Kimo was told he would only be a pawn.

Big Brother 26, Episode 32 recap

The new episode began following the Nomination Ceremony. Many Diary Room sessions kicked off the episode.

Makensy spoke about needing to get Angela out after improving her resume again.

Kimo said he hated being a pawn again, especially sitting with Angela on the block.

Angela was tired of being a pawn and stated that Makensy wasn’t willing to make big moves.

Makensy told Leah that Angela was safe and Kimo was the real target. Leah told Angela that a bit later.

But Makensy had told everyone else that Angela was the target and Kimo was safe.

Preparing for the Veto Competition

The HOH and two nominees drew players to join them in the Veto Competition.

Makensy picked Cam Sullivan-Brown, Kimo drew Leah, and Angela drew Chelsie. Rubina Bernabe would serve as host.

A reward was on the line at the Veto Competition. Four players would get to screen The Wild Robot (a new film).

The challenge revolved around the new animated film, and the houseguests had to match animal sounds to what they were saying in the backyard.

It was a fun change of pace to have a themed challenge and the houseguests (most of them) had fun with it.

Who won the Power of Veto this week on Big Brother 26?

Angela struggled with the challenge. Makensy seemed to fly through it.

The top three players were Chelsie, Makensy, and Leah (in no particular order).

Makensy won the Power of Veto with the fastest time.

Makensy got to enjoy an advance screening of The Wild Robot. She also got to pick three people to join her.

Kimo, Cam, and Rubina were picked as the three players to join her. Chelsie seemed pretty upset.

The quartet said they loved the movie.

Some Power of Veto drama

Leah chatted with Rubina about putting Chelsie on the block. Rubina later told Makensy about it, who shared the information with Chelsie.

Chelsie was heated. But she spun that into an argument for Makensy to put Leah on the block. She added that Makensy should worry that Leah was getting close to Rubina and Kimo.

And worry she did.

Later, Chelsie and Rubina were shown chatting about Leah and getting her out in the backyard while playing pool. Leah was upstairs (right above them) trying to nap, but she heard some of the chat. Makensy and Angela were chatting inside when a freaked-out Leah came upon them.

What happened at the Week 10 Veto Meeting?

Makensy saved Kimo from the block. Leah was named the replacement nominee. There were lots of tears.

The final nominees for the week are Leah Peters and Angela Murray. One of them goes home early on the September 26 episode.

This upcoming Big Brother 26 episode is also a Double Eviction. So someone will follow Leah or Angela out that door later in the hour.

A message from Julie in avatar form

Julie Chen Moonves popped up on one of the screens as an avatar. She said she needed to warn them about AINSLEY and that they were all in danger.

Julie returned later with more messages. All of which contained warnings. She also said the jurors were missing. Could that part be a hint about a Jury Battle Back Competition?

AINSLEY popped up last, saying she had assumed the Chenbot persona to see if the houseguests would turn on her. They tried to.

The AI scenes probably all lead up to the big Double Eviction, but always expect the unexpected.

