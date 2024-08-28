Big Brother 26 preview: What to expect in special two-hour episode

A special two-hour episode of Big Brother 26 is arriving.

On the night of Wednesday, August 28, CBS viewers will get to enjoy the BB26 cast for an hour longer than usual.

Beginning at 8/7c, the Wednesday night installment is two hours long, but it won’t be a Double Eviction.

Typically, Big Brother episodes are lengthened to give host Julie Chen Moonves the time to lead the houseguests through something special.

Julie won’t even be there this time, but some AI characters will arrive to help entertain the houseguests.

As a reminder, T’Kor Clottey is the Week 6 Head of Household. She nominated Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Tucker Des Lauriers for eviction.

Big Brother 26, Episode 20 preview

The beginning of the August 28 episode will revolve around reactions to T’Kor’s nominations. We will see the houseguests scrambling to figure out who the real target is and how the Power of Veto might be used.

Later, six houseguests will compete in the Veto Competition. This is a “classic” one, where every participant leaves with a prize or a punishment. As usual, someone will win a trip and someone else will leave with a cash prize, while other houseguests will have to suffer through punishments.

Thanks to the extended run-time, CBS viewers will also see how the punishments play out. The Week 6 Veto Meeting comes after the punishments, where the nominees are locked in for eviction night. Additional drama leads up to that Veto Meeting regarding the nominees.

The final nominees will also hint at chaos for the upcoming eviction night (August 29).

Kimo: Tucker's like…into Rubina.

T'kor: I know.

Kimo: Like, he's IN. I hope she knows that like, he's willing to sacrifice his game for her. I was like babes, omg!

T'kor: They're both into each other, for sure. #bb26 pic.twitter.com/ksEr5VJt9r — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 28, 2024

More from the Big Brother Instigator (Tucker)

The August 25 episode of Big Brother 26 featured the revelation of the Instigator. Big Brother fans voted for Tucker to take on that role, and he was tasked with creating chaos.

Tucker was allowed to script what AI versions of the houseguests would state. We saw the AI version of Quinn Martin poke fun at Tucker’s relationship with Rubina Bernabe, but many more Instigator appearances have happened since then. Wednesday night will reveal those additional instigations to CBS fans.

Big Brother fans also get to vote on the monetary prize that Tucker receives. He can earn $0, $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000 for those efforts. Get ready for some entertaining segments featuring the AI versions of each remaining houseguest.

Tucker has these people thinking the AI prompts on the screen are for a comp and they're STUDYING 😭 Yeah he's getting that $20K #BB26 pic.twitter.com/we1QVrR7cT — MATHEW (@itsmathewturner) August 27, 2024

Spoilers from the Big Brother Live Feeds

Here are the POV spoilers for Week 6 in case anyone needs to jump ahead. The Big Brother cast has had a chaotic few days.

Joseph Rodriguez admitted he has a huge crush. It might appear in a future episode.

Another houseguest has been talking about quitting. Many fans were frustrated with what they saw on the feeds, but some felt it might be a strategy.

