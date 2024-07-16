Big Brother 26 preview for Episode 1 released

It’s time for a new season of Big Brother.

The first episode of Big Brother 26 arrives on Wednesday, July 17.

The producers also just revealed the BB26 cast. Here is a link to the names and bios of the new houseguests. The new group includes an undercover cop and a former football player.

Host Julie Chen Moonves already teased a twist coming out of the gate, as the BB26 cast has been split in half.

We will meet the first eight houseguests on July 17 and the second group of eight on July 18.

A huge twist about a 17th houseguest has also been revealed. This could lead to some good television.

A preview for the Big Brother 26 season premiere

Below is a preview of the new season of Big Brother. Julie introduces the new-look house in the video and the first 16 houseguests.

Some houseguests also speak about how they will play the game, possibly hinting that they are the people moving in during the first episode.

As a reminder, the first episode of BB26 is at 9/8c on Wednesday, July 17. The second episode is at 9/8c on Thursday, July 18.

Watch the video and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Are you getting excited about Big Brother 2024?

More to know about the Big Brother 26 season

The Big Brother Live Feeds return for this summer, but a big change has been revealed.

Here’s a breakdown of the BBLF changes. The move will impact how fans enjoy things this summer (in a big way).

Don’t look for the feeds to be turned on the night of the premiere. The arrival has been pushed back to late the evening after the second episode debuts on the West Coast.

A Big Brother alum called that move “catastrophic” by the producers. We will miss some early conversations, so hopefully, the producers succeed in getting us all the important details.

Buckle up because it’s another long summer of Big Brother fun. The series finale arrives in October, meaning the BB26 episode will still be debuting on CBS as Survivor 47 arrives.

For fans who watch both shows… here’s a link to the Survivor 47 cast.

A peek at the personalities of the Big Brother 26 cast

Below is a video that teases the BB26 cast and reveals what they each bring to the house this summer. It was a fun way to do a quick introduction and get a peek at their personalities.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the last season, where an undercover cop became a houseguest (Big Brother 16).

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.