Big Brother 26: Julie Chen Moonves shares why Makensy and Chelsie should win, predicts AFH winner

Who will win Big Brother 26?

It’s down to Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has shared her thoughts on the final three houseguests, including reasons why they got to the end.

It’s been a long season for the BB26 cast, and the 90-day installment ends with Episode 39.

The Big Brother 26 season finale is a two-hour presentation at 9/8c on Sunday, October 13.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There are two strong resumes among the final three players and one person who has been dragged to the end.

Who does Julie think will win Big Brother 26?

Entertainment Weekly interviewed Julie about the final three players. She addressed why each of the final three houseguests might deserve to win. She struggled when speaking about Cam.

Julie stated that Chelsie’s strengths are “her 4 HOH wins, her ability to control other people’s HOHs to fit her agenda, her ability to get along with others, and that fact that she has some friends on the jury.”

Regarding Makensy’s strengths, Julie touched on the nine competition wins (two HOHs, four POVs, and two AI Arenas).

“She’s been strong, not a liar, and also gets along with everyone,” Julie told EW about Makensy.

It sounds like Julie feels Makensy has the more impressive resume, but Chelsie did such a good job controlling things that she could also become the winner.

Each woman has a great resume for the season finale, but maybe they won’t even make the final two together.

After complimenting Cam on making the final three, Julie stated, “His weakness is he hasn’t won any comps despite being a D1 football player. His résumé is light.”

Julie predicts America’s Favorite Houseguest from BB26

Julie was asked to guess who would win America’s Favorite Houseguest from the BB26 cast.

“Leah or Tucker,” Julie stated before adding, “Or maybe Quinn, because he’s funny. Then again, maybe Angela if moms band together and vote. Truth is, I really don’t know.”

Here’s a fan poll on AFH. Will it turn out correctly when Julie reads the results? Tune in to find out! Someone is about to win a $50,000 prize.

More Big Brother news and notes

Here are the last batch of Big Brother 26 spoilers. The Live Feeds have been busy over the past 72 hours, but have been turned off to prepare for the season finale.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has a Big Brother legend. The first season of the Deal or No Deal spin-off featured Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano. He helped bring eyes to the show, and NBC will try the reality TV slant again.

The BB26 jury got their BB Comics in a deleted scene. It was shared on social media to give fans one last look at the jury having fun.

Previous episodes from Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

The Big Brother 26 season finale airs Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c on CBS.