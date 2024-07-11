Big Brother 26 host says ‘I tip my hat’ to what’s coming this season

Big Brother is on the way, and host Julie Chen Moonves has some very positive things to say about this season.

While it’s her job to help create buzz for Big Brother, Julie had some notable moments in a new interview she did for Entertainment Tonight.

The new season begins on July 17 as part of a two-night premiere for Big Brother 26.

A $750,000 prize is on the line; this summer, the houseguests will have a unique theme.

Some fans guessed early on where the season was going based on Julie’s teasing, which could have given the producers plenty to work with.

Here are some great photos from the BB26 house, showing how Artificial Intelligence is a significant component of the season.

Julie is very excited about Big Brother 26

Below is an important clip from a new interview that Julie Chen Moonves has done for Entertainment Tonight.

Julie gets asked what she can say to get people “hyped up” for the season. That’s when she reveals several golden nuggets.

“I would say everything that you’ve ever liked about the show… it’s gonna be there, plus we’re gonna give you something this season that’s gonna have you saying, ‘I never saw it coming,'” Julie told the interviewer.

“I’m telling you. When I was told the creative for this season, I’ve never said this… I’m a jaded journalist, I was like ‘Wow. I tip my hat to you Allison and to you Rich’ (the two showrunners),” Julie added.

That’s high praise from the long-time host, who added several more adjectives to describe what Big Brother fans will experience this summer.

Enjoy the video below to see Julie speak about the fun coming for the BB26 cast.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.