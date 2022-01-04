Big Brother 23 cast surprises Frenchie with birthday party

Frenchie played on the Big Brother 2021 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast remains really close, with many of the former houseguests still friends after the season ended.

Those friendships have led to quite a few trips taken together, a large birthday party in Philadelphia for Derek Frazier, and even a trip to Disneyworld.

Now, many of the other houseguests got together to surprise Brandon “Frenchie” French for his birthday.

Even though Frenchie was the second person evicted during the Big Brother 23 season, he has become a social media celebrity with many followers and supporters.

Frenchie gets a Big Brother surprise for his birthday

“I always knew our cast had something special, but today when I clicked on to a surprise zoom meeting for my birthday I had tears in my eyes,” Frenchie captioned an image of the surprise Zoom session that other members of the BB23 cast put together for him.

“I will never be able to express how much I love each and every single one of you! Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️! Not only did you make my day better but each and every single one of you make my life better with you in it! I love y’all!!!” Frenchie continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRENCHIE BB23 (@farmerfrenchie_) Quite a few Big Brother alums also stopped by the comment section of his post to leave their well-wishes.

Tiffany Mitchell wrote, “Happy Birthday Frenchie! We love you! ❤️”

Travis Long posted, “Hope you dance off with your pants off today big man. Happy bday! 🙌”

And Hannah Chaddha wrote, “happy birthday frenchie❤️”

Frenchie even got a note from Christie Valdiserri, who got sent home from BB23 while the cast was quarantining.

Christie wrote, “Aw love this! ♥️”

Big Brother alums leaving Frenchie birthday wishes. Pic credit: @farmerfrenchie_/Instagram

