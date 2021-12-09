Big Brother 23 cast members vacation at Disney World, Hollywood Studios

Britini D’Angelo has shared a lot of her adventures after playing on the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 houseguests love vacationing together and it happened again this week with a trip to Florida.

The group of BB23 cast members visited Disney World, Hollywood Studios, and Toy Story Land during a busy few days in the sun.

This is just the latest trip that some of these former Big Brother players have taken since their season ended, and it likely won’t be the last.

Recently, a number of them traveled to Philadelphia to celebrate Derek Frazier’s birthday. They shared quite a few videos of it on social media.

And before that, a lot of them got together to celebrate Halloween. The women even dressed up as the Spice Girls for the big reunion.

A new Big Brother 23 reunion in Florida

Britini D’Angelo, Tiffany Mitchell, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Derek Frazier, Christian Birkenberger, Hannah Chaddha, and Kyland Young are the members of the Big Brother 23 cast who have been seen in Florida this week.

There have been a lot of posts from Big Brother fans who saw one or more of the BB23 people floating around Florida, with quite a few getting pictures with them at Disney World.

Below is a photo that Britini just shared on her Instagram account that a fan took of the group earlier in the day on December 8.

Big Brother 23 houseguests taking a picture with a fan. Pic credit: @amandainorlando and @britini_dangelo/Instagram

And here is a new dance video that Britini posted with a surprise guest appearing in the background.

Frenchie shared a video of the fireworks show that they watched at Walt Disney World.

And many of them have been sharing this particular photo that was taken this week.

Love these people so much❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Q77aOukBS — Britini D'Angelo (@britinidangelo) December 8, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is coming this winter

Big Brother fans who have been missing the drama and excitement of the season won’t have to wait much longer for a new group of houseguests to begin playing the game.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs this winter on CBS, with the network already releasing the full CBB3 episode schedule. This is going to give people some alternative programming to the Winter Olympics and it is going to involve a new group of celebrities playing the game.

Host Julie Chen Moonves asked people who they wanted to see on the CBB3 cast and Big Brother fans provided a lot of names. It will be interesting to see if any of them end up in the Big Brother house this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.