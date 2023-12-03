Bid Ed Brown mocked by 90 Day Fiance fans over ‘iconic’ scene with Rose Vega

Big Ed Brown is a lot of things, but humble isn’t one of them, and now he’s getting blasted online over a presumptuous claim.

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star has kicked off a countdown of “25 days of the most iconic Big Ed moments,” and TLC fans are not impressed.

People are now mocking Big Ed on social media for claiming that his TV antics are iconic after he posted a clip on Day 2 of the countdown.

The scene garnering heat is from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

That’s when we were first introduced to the Las Vegas photographer and his then-girlfriend Rose Vega, and we had no idea what was in store for us.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Big Ed became a polarizing figure due to his treatment of the young Filipina, who was only 23 at the time, and he was 54.

Not surprisingly, that romance crashed and burned, but Big Ed has appeared in several other TLC spinoff shows, much to the chagrin of viewers, who constantly call for him to be fired.

There have also been petitions online to remove him from the network, but nothing has worked so far.

Big Ed shares one of his most ‘iconic’ scenes with Rose Vega

Big Ed has angered 90 Day Fiance fans with his recent Instagram post about his most iconic moments.

“In the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, I kept some things from Rose before meeting her in the Philippines. #facepalm,” he captioned the post.

The video showed Big Ed preparing for his trip to the Philippines to visit Rose for the first time. However, he had a few secrets in his closet, one being his height.

He lied and claimed he was 5-feet-2-inches instead of 4-feet-11-inches, but the second lie had much more significant consequences since it involved his future with Rose.

Rose, who was already a mom to a son named Prince, wanted two more kids, but unbeknownst to her, Big Ed did not.

Furthermore, he wanted to make that decision permanent by getting a vasectomy.

“I don’t want any more kids. I wanna get a vasectomy, but I don’t wanna tell her,” exclaimed Big Ed in the clip.

90 Day Fiance fans blast Big Ed for thinking he’s ‘iconic’

It’s no surprise that Big Ed’s romance with Rose Vega ended abruptly, and the “iconic” clip had people in an uproar.

“Iconic? More like moronic,” said a commenter.

“Still lying and cheating, not much has changed,” noted someone else after watching the throwback clip.

One person wrote, “You spelled ‘idiotic’ wrong.”

Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

“You are about as interesting as a Qtip,” reasoned someone else. “However, small pieces of cotton balls on a stick at least have a purpose,” ouch!

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.