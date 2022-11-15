Bhad Bhabie completely unrecognizable with new look, accused of ‘blackfishing’

Bhad Bhabie has come under fire after fans accused her of “blackfishing” in a selfie. Pic credit: @bhadbhabie/Twitter

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, has been called out online after sporting a new look on Instagram.

The 19-year-old was accused of “blackfishing” after sharing a video showing her skin tone significantly darker.

Blackfishing is a term used to describe non-Black people adopting Black features through heavy makeup, tans, textured or artificial hair, and photo filters.

The Cash Me Outside star has previously received criticism over her controversial social media posts.

However, fans now say she has taken it one step further with her unrecognizable “new look.”

The rapper uploaded an Instagram video of herself wearing a long, blonde wig and sporting a deeper complexion than she has previously.

Bhad Bhabie accused of ‘blackfishing’

In the video, Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil, flicked her hair and gazed seductively into the camera.

She donned overly plump lips, straight blonde hair, and a foundation that was noticeably darker than her skin tone.

Bhad Bhabie goes blonde in newly shared videos. pic.twitter.com/QmD2gh9Fsd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2022

Looking dramatically different from what fans remember, people soon took to Twitter to accuse her of darkening her skin for the posts.

She has went from Bhad Bhabie to Black Bhabie!



Bhad is now blackfishing, oh no! pic.twitter.com/sV06xTWyBs — Abigblueworld (Status: Grounded/Offline’ish) (@TheRealBlue2007) November 14, 2022

“She went from Bhad Bhabie to Black Bhabie! Bhad is now blackfishing, oh no!” One user raged.

Another simply penned, “No comment,” alongside a picture of the reality star from 2016 and now.

So she wants to look like a black girl. Imitation is the best form of flattery — ed JAMAR thomas (@TheEdShow_) November 14, 2022

A third replied to that tweet writing, “So she wants to look like a [B]lack girl. Imitation is the best form of flattery.”

Is this not Bhad Bhabie blackfishing? thought I was looking at a black woman on my timeline pic.twitter.com/e2GhYFFQw8 — shyu (@shyuperc) November 13, 2022

“Is this not Bhad Bhabie blackfishing?” another person questioned before adding, “thought I was looking at a [B]lack woman on my timeline.”

Bhad Bhabie ‘responds’ to accusations

After the post went viral online and fans called her out for “blackfishing,” Bhad Bhabie seemingly responded to the accusations.

On her Instagram story, she posted an image of the foundation she used for her makeup.

This looked like a darker hue of foundation, which did not match her lighter skin tone.

However, she wrote on the top of the picture, “Case Closed,” as The Shade Room reports.

Bhad Bhabie responds to comments about her appearance! pic.twitter.com/L0PHIn46ht — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 14, 2022

In the next Instagram story, she explained why she is not active on Instagram following the accusations.

According to a tweet from The Shade Room, Bhad Bhabie wrote, “Don’t ever ask me again why I don’t be on IG. I don’t make no money on here. I don’t need to be on here. I do it for my fans, but y’all take it too far every time. It’s honestly sad and weird.”