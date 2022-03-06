Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong foundation raises $25 million in only one week

Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel raised $25 million for Ukrainian refugees. Pic credit: Bravo

Bethenny Frankel has continued to prove that her foundation BStrong is a force to be reckoned with.

After pledging to raise $10 million last week, Bethenny announced Saturday that they have raised $25 million for Ukraine relief efforts in a little over one week.

The RHONY alum said $10 million has been allocated to help relocate refugees, while another $15 million was earmarked for distribution inside Ukraine. She also announced on Twitter that she is starting to raise money to distribute aid to refugees in Hungary and Poland.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel is using the power of social media to help raise money

The Skinnygirl founder had been dispersing info to her followers on Twitter and Instagram daily, and she provided an amazing update on March 4.

She tweeted, “BSTRONG UPDATE: we have committed 15m in aid & have raised over TEN MILLION DOLLARS in $ donations for the refugee relocation program. This is MAJOR.”

Bethenny updated Twitter on March 4. Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

She followed up hours later, posting, “We have MASSIVE news coming that will enable us to distribute several millions in aid daily in Hungary & Poland. We should exceed 60 m total. This is tragic & horrific & shouldn’t be necessary…thank you for your donations.”

Bethenny tweeted plans for aid in other countries. Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

In a final update on Saturday, she told followers, “We are also working on pairing doctors with the medical aid they’ll need to do their very important jobs. Medical attention & aid will sadly become a massive part of this.”

Bethenny plans to help the medical staff. Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

Just days after Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Bethenny told Fox News Digital her team had set up a base camp in Medyka, Poland, near the Ukraine border.

“It will be the first of many base camps where we will welcome refugees, connect with them, give them very basic needs, and our crisis boxes are en route,” she said. “It’s $10 million in aid coming, but we will meet what’s mostly mothers and children and relocate them. So, get them on a train or plane and relocate them to friends or family — someplace that’s a safe haven — and give them really basic survival needs for now.”

Bethenny has been expressing her emotions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict on social media. On Friday, she called Russia’s invasion very unsettling.

“For people to be victimized at the hands of one man’s obsession with power, is so out of balance. It’s a cautionary tale about society giving/allowing the wrong people to have relevance, fame & power. He who makes the gold makes the rules is a dangerous concept,” she Tweeted.

Bethenny expressed her feelings on Russia. Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

BStrong has been on the front lines of fundraising since 2017

In 2017, the organization raised $300,000 in donations and supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. In the same year, Bethenny traveled to Mexico following the Puebla earthquake to raise awareness for the disaster’s recovery efforts, where BStrong also raised $150,000.

Bethenny chartered four planes to Puerto Rico and distributed medical supplies, food, water, and hygiene products in assisting with Hurricane Maria relief efforts. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, BStrong raised funds and delivered personal protective equipment such as masks, goggles, gowns, and sheets to hospitals in the U.S.

BStrong is a worldwide initiative in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission.

For updates and to donate to the Ukrainian aid efforts, please visit bethenny.com/bstrong