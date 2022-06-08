Bethenny Frankel twinning with daughter Bryn in colorful mini dresses

Bethenny Frankel twins with daughter Bryn Hoppy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is officially reality TV royalty after accepting the coveted title at the 2022 MTV Awards. The BStrong founder brought her mini-me Bryn Hoppy with her to the show which took place in California over the weekend.

The adorable mother-daughter duo was certainly on the same fashion page as they both rocked brightly colored mini dresses and color-coordinated stiletto heels.

Bethenny’s 12-year-old daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, looked beautiful and age-appropriate in her fluffy pink dress while walking the red carpet with her mom. The two had a lot to celebrate that night as well because the former RHONY star didn’t go home empty-handed.

Bethenny Frankel wears a fiery red mini dress to MTV Awards

The Real Housewives of New York alum got all dressed up for an exciting night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California where the MTV Awards were held.

Bethenny’s daughter Bryn Hoppy was equally glamorous in her adorable outfit as the fashionable pair walked side and side and posed for photos on the red carpet.

Bethenny opted for a bright red mini dress with floral embellishments and a plunging neckline that showed a bit of cleavage. The 51-year-old accessorized the outfit with dainty earrings and a delicate heart-shaped necklace and she wore a chic updo with face-framing bangs.

She completed the fiery outfit with a red leather bag and a pair of expensive, red Sophia Webster butterfly stilettos currently being sold for $895.

Bethenny shared a few photos on Instagram where she was all dressed up with Bryn by her side in a girly mini dress.

“The lady in red….is now reality royalty…what should my title be? We know who the pink princess is…” she wrote in the post.

Bryn Hoppy was twinning with her mom Bethenny Frankel in a mini dress

The Real Housewives of New York alum shared a photo of Bryn in her adorable tulle dress.

The 12-year-old opted for a bubblegum pink strapless dress– which, by the way, was also worn by RHOBH fashionista Erika Jayne on an episode of the show last season.

The cute mini dress features layers of tulle at the top and bottom with a solid fabric belt around the waistline. The garment is a collaboration by Giambattista Valli x H&M and it looked adorable on Bethenny’s mini-me.

Bryn accessorized her dress with strappy pink heels and a shimmer pink clutch and she wore her hair in a simple low bun with a center part.

Bethenny and Bryn were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together and no doubt had their own celebration at home for Bethenny’s big win for the Reality Royalty Award.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.