Bethenny Frankel stuns in green swimsuit to announce new swimwear line

Bethenny Frankel wears a bathing suit to promote her new line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel has a new business venture, and is using her famous body to promote the brand.

The self-promotion queen announced a new endeavor, a swimsuit line, and modeled her creations on her Instagram.

The 51-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur wore a green swimsuit with a caption that had an exciting announcement about her new swimsuit line.

Bethenny wore sunglasses, also a design from her line, and posed for the camera in the green one-piece.

Bethenny Frankel poses in a swimsuit for her new line

Bethenny wore a one-piece swimsuit from her line, and she looked fantastic. The bathing suit featured a scoop neck which flashed a hint of cleavage. Bethenny’s green swimsuit cinched her already tiny waist, accentuating her ‘snatched’ figure.

Bethenny wore a multi-chain gold necklace with a small plate, a large wristwatch, and a massive engagement ring. She posed in front of expertly landscaped rocks and crystal blue water with waterfalls descending into the pool.

Bethenny rocked oversized black shades, also from her line, Bethenny Eyewear.

She informed fans that they could grab an item from her line via the Home Shopping Network.

She wrote in the caption, “Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY feel their best & beautiful. Click the link in my bio to shop #bethennyswimwear right now on @hsn 👙🎉 #bethennyeyewear #bethennysunglasses #hsn.”

She shared the photos with her 2.6 million followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

Actress Debra Messing shared some words of encouragement and wrote, “You are unstoppable.”

Pic credit: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of New York costar Sonja Morgan also showed love with a praise emoji and some red hearts.

Bethenny’s friend Kym wrote, “Love it! You look amazing.”

Bethenny Frankel is ‘Reality Royalty’ according to her new award

The entrepreneur took time from her busy schedule to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards with her daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

Bethenny received an award at the event and was dubbed Reality Royalty for her efforts on The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny received the award from none other than Paris Hilton, the famous heiress whom she used to babysit.

Bethenny gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, where she shared that she bounced checks into her 30s. She said, “I have overshot the mark. All I ever wanted was to make a difference in some way, leave a mark. I was a late bloomer, I wasn’t successful by any definition and was broke and bouncing checks well into my 30s.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.