Bethenny Frankel slams ‘jealous’ and ‘bitter’ Lisa Vanderpump — Here’s why

The Bravo Queen Bees are fighting; this time, it’s Lisa Vanderpump facing off against Bethenny Frankel.

We didn’t see this feud on our 2024 bingo cards, but here we are.

If you are wondering why the former Housewives are feuding, it’s all because of former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss.

The highly anticipated Season 11 premiered this week, but the mistress in the Scandoval drama was noticeably absent.

The show will continue to feature the aftermath of the cheating scandal that rocked the Bravo universe, and everyone else returned to film, except for Rachel.

Her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, is none too pleased that instead of saving the drama for the show, she opted to quit the series.

Rachel then spilled the beans to The Real Housewives of New York alum for her first post-Scandoval interview.

Lisa Vanderpump is ‘disappointed’ that Rachel Leviss had an interview with Bethenny Frankel

There’s bad blood between the two Bravo stars, and it all started after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum expressed “disappointment” that Rachel had a sitdown with Bethenny.

Lisa spoke out during the recent Vanderprump Rules Season 11 premiere party and confessed, “I wish she’d actually come to me instead of sitting in the safety of somebody else’s podcast.”

“Had she come to me, I think I would’ve been good to her,” the Sur restaurant owner told Page Six, adding that some of the things Rachel said on the Just B with Bethenny podcast “wasn’t true.”

The alleged lies were about Rachel’s salary on the show, as the 29-year-old claimed she was paid a measly intern salary.

“I know exactly how much money she made. It was six figures. It was good!” retorted Lisa.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel claps back at ‘jealous’ Lisa Vanderpump

Meanwhile, the RHONY alum caught wind of Lisa’s recent interview, and she clapped back at the Vanderpump Rules star on her ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

“Cry me a river. Where was she going to share her story? At Pump? Over some rose that she’s recovered from, and trauma? I don’t think so,” exclaimed Bethenny.

“Sorry, not sorry, we’re still all bitter that Raquel, months ago, came on my podcast and is thrilled she did,” continued the 53-year-old. “That was like the epic, epic example of jealousy.”

Bethenny said she likes Lisa but clarified that she’s not losing sleep because the restauranter was disappointed about Rachel’s interview.

“I’m thrilled, iHeart’s thrilled, Rachel’s thrilled; Lisa Vanderpump not thrilled? We’ll take it!” said Bethenny. “We’re all okay that you’re disappointed, we’re fine with it!”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.