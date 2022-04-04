Bethenny Frankel says she’s been asked to return for RHONY reboot

Bethenny Frankel talks about the RHONY reboot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bethenny Frankel fans are hopeful that the OG will return for the Real Housewives of New York reboot, but will she? The alum recently spoke out following news that Bravo plans to split the current show in two, one with a new cast and one with former Housewives.

While some of Bethenny’s former cast members have voiced their interest in being a part of the reboot, so far, the 51-year-old is not convinced it’s the right move for her. Bethenny’s response to the reboot is not surprising, given that viewers were asking for the OG to return to the original show, and she was not interested in doing that.

While Bethenny didn’t outrightly say “no” to the reboot, it seems that for now, she doesn’t have enough clarity on what the new show will entail.

Bethenny Frankel has been asked to join the RHONY reboot

The Real Housewives of New York alum recently discussed the announcement made by Andy Cohen regarding the future of the franchise.

Some former cast members, including OG Jill Zarin, have expressed interest in joining the reboot, but Bethenny is still on the fence. She recently dished about the reboot on her podcast, Just B, and revealed that she had been contacted about the new show.

“Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] Housewives announcement,” said Bethenny, who noted that “a couple [of] weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere.”

Bethenny said she was asked, “Is there a chance? meaning, would I come back.”

However, Bethenny has not committed to joining the show because things are not finalized.

“I didn’t understand what I would be coming back to because it wasn’t really an announcement,” said Bethenny. “It was an announcement that we’re gonna do something.”

Bethenny Frankel says she doesn’t ‘really understand’ the RHONY reboot

The former Real Housewives of New York star continued to dish about the reboot and explained why she hasn’t committed to joining the show.

“It’s not been crafted. So it felt like, sort of, a half-baked announcement,” said Bethenny. “I didn’t really understand it.”

The OG noted that there seems to be a clear plan regarding the original show– based on what she’s heard from “producers and people in the industry,” but nothing concrete on the spinoff.

She explained, “They’re casting the show of new people, and… they clearly don’t know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it.”

“They don’t necessarily need my advice,” added Bethenny. “But unless you’re creating some new thing that you’re reviving an entire brand and doing something entirely new, I don’t even see how that applies to me because I didn’t necessarily even understand what it is.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.