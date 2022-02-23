Bethenny Frankel says medical emergency ‘traumatized’ her daughter after RHONY star accidentally served fish

Bethenny Frankel talks recent medical emergency. Pic credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel had a frightening experience during a night out with her daughter, Bryn, and now the tween is traumatized. Bethenny opened up about the experience on social media after suffering a medical emergency when she was served fish at a restaurant.

Fans of the show may remember that Bethenny is severely allergic to fish. She was often very careful about her meals when we’ve seen her on previous cast trips with the other women.

Unfortunately, a mistake on the part of their waiter almost led to the RHONY alum’s hospitalization. Luckily the 51-year-old was administered the necessary treatment, and she’s now doing fine.

Bethenny Frankel opens up about scary medical emergency

The former The Real Housewives of New York star opened up about her harrowing experience on social media and expressed that her daughter Bryn has been affected as a result.

Bethenny took to TikTok and urged people to always have their “EpiPen” and “antihistamine” on hand at all times in case of an emergency like the one she recently experienced.

“Last night, my daughter told our server that I am deathly allergic to fish, and we ordered off the vegan menu, and they accidentally gave us somebody else’s food,” shared Bethenny.

She explained that by the time they realized what had happened, it was “too late, and it was a crisis.”

“It was a medical emergency with shots and traumatized my daughter,” added the former RHONY alum, who shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bethenny Frankel says her daughter is traumatized

The Real Housewives of New York alum opened up about the experience once again in a series of tweets and revealed how her 11-year-old daughter has been coping.

“My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe [and] prepared in how to act in a crisis,” said Bethenny, who also shared some medical tips.

“I have the platform to remind people to be cautious [and] have a med plan when traveling. Always have [one] point person’s info that responds at all times,” she noted.

Despite the horrible ordeal, something good might very well come out of Bethenny’s experience after the followers shared their feedback and pointed out the high cost of EpiPens.

Pic credit: @Bethenny/Twitter

“I guess everything happens for a reason… we’re looking into a philanthropic effort to help people with affordable access to [EpiPens],” noted the RHONJ star.

“The price is crazy [and] it’s not fair that the less fortunate live in terror about something so serious. Thanks for giving me this platform.”

Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.