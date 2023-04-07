Watch out wine industry, there’s a new rosé in town!

On Monday, April 3, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of her newest business venture: Forever Young Rosé.

One snap showed the native New Yorker strolling on a sandy Caribbean beach in a curve-hugging light blue bikini, wide-brimmed sun hat, and pink-tinted sunglasses.

The Bravo alum held a wine glass in one hand and a small picnic basket in the other containing a full bottle of rosé.

Another pic showed a close-up of the bottle itself, which features a beautiful pink and gold label and delicate floral patterns painted right onto the glass.

In the caption of her post, Bethenny described Forever Young as “elevated, sophisticated, mature, and spectacular by every wine snob measure.”

“This wine could sell itself,” the Bravo alum wrote.

Bethenny Frankel launches new venture: Forever Young Rosé

Forever Young – which Bethenny developed in partnership with French winemaker Valérie Rousselle – launched earlier this month, and can be ordered online or in select restaurants and bars.

The wine is already garnering rave reviews from industry insiders.

In the caption of her April 3 Instagram post, Bethenny revealed that Forever Young’s Rosé “CRU CLASSÉ” had received a rating of “ASTOUNDING SUPERB,” making it “one of the highest rated rosés of the season.”

The Bravo alum noted that only 18 designated vineyards in the Provence region of southeastern France produce the high-end grapes.

The wine’s “taste is as fabulous as its name,” the New York native wrote.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel reflects on Skinnygirl success

Bethenny, 52, might be new to rosé, but she’s already well-established in the beverage industry.

In 2009, while still starring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, she created Skinnygirl Cocktails, a line of low-calorie alcoholic drinks such as wine, vodka, and ready-to-serve premade cocktails.

The drinks became wildly popular, and in 2011, Bethenny sold the brand to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global for an estimated $100 million.

However, she retained control over the Skinnygirl brand name, which has since expanded to include a range of highly successful products, such as “candy, deli meat, sweeteners, popcorn, salad dressings, shapewear, and most recently, jeans and apparel,” per People.

In the caption of her April 3 Instagram post, Bethenny also reflected on the early days of her career with Skinnygirl.

“I’m more than a decade older than when I launched my whimsical cocktail brand,” the Bravo alum wrote, adding that the highly successful Skinnygirl Cocktail label “launched a new category in cocktails.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.