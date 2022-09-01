Bethenny Frankel posts a filter free bikini photo, says ‘filtering is lying’

Bethenny Frankel keeps in real on an unfiltered Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Queen Bee of NYC, Bethenny Frankel, has had a strong social media presence for years. Being the savvy businesswoman she is, Bethenny stays on the cutting edge of any way she can expand her empire.

But aside from business, Bethenny often posts about her personal life; her daughter, Brynn, her fiance, Paul, and both of her dogs, Biggie and Smalls.

She also spends a lot of her free time at her Hamptons home, which she calls her happy place, and enjoys her life being outside with the ones who are the most important to her, and spending time seaside.

With that beach life, Bethenny spends a lot of time lounging in swimwear, often bikinis. She is incredibly physically active and has always said she stays active because she loves eating.

She has admitted to having issues with food and body image in her past and has openly spoken about it during her time on the Real Housewives of New York City. Her brand name is Skinny Girl, but Bethenny reveals she does not focus on being skinny, just being healthy.

Bethenny is now taking aim at photo filtering and is encouraging her followers to keep their photos real to promote body positivity.

Bethenny Frankel says using photo filters is ‘deceptive’

Bethenny posted a photo of herself standing on the beautiful sands of the Hamptons, posing in a gray bikini, and showing off the physique she has worked hard for years to maintain. Her body looks flawless, revealing her curves and flat tummy. She is showcasing skin with no blemishes or cellulite.

Bethenny posts the same picture in the next frame, but it is entirely unfiltered this time. She still looks amazing, but fans can see the difference it makes when she augmented her chest and smoothed out her stomach.

She posted a side-by-side comparison in the final photo and spoke her mind in the caption. Bethenny started by writing in the first photo, “This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten.”

She continued, discussing the use of filters on social media. “Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection,” Bethenny revealed and continued, saying, ” It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men.”

Bethenny takes aim at people who filter their photos, saying it’s irresponsible to use them

Bethenny used her series of photos to show her followers how deceptive it can be to use filters. “It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate,” she claimed.

As the mother of a young daughter, Bethenny appears to be trying to set a precedent for natural beauty and living authentically. She ends her post, “There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood.”

Bethenny proudly used the hashtags #instagramvsreality, #thisisme, #speakyourtruth, #liveauthentic.

Many fans came through in the comments to commend Bethenny for speaking out and inspiring others to be their authentic selves.